Honda unveiled the new Civic Si coupe back in November last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but that was only a prototype. For the full production model, we’ll have to wait until Thursday when the hotter derivative of the tenth-gen Civic will be unveiled as a road-going car. It’s going to be joined by the yet-to-be-seen sedan in a video scheduled to go live at 8:00 AM (PDT) showing the two cars doing their thing on a track.

At the heart of the Si models is going to be a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine — the same one powering the regular Civic. In the punchier Si version, the engineers will massage the four-cylinder unit to squeeze more power. Honda isn’t ready just yet to reveal the all-important numbers, but a leaked e-mail coming from the Japanese automaker has revealed the engine’s torque will stand at 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters), which would be more than the 162 lb-ft to 177 lb-ft available in the standard car. There’s no word on horsepower at the moment of writing, but expect somewhere in the region of 220 to 230 hp, so a tad more than the old 205-hp Civic Si.

Honda’s answer to the VW Golf GTI and the Ford Focus ST will be offered with a short-throw six-speed manual gearbox and will get other upgrades, such as a limited-slip differential, variable ratio steering system, and an active damper system.

Aside from revealing the two cars and their technical specifications, Honda will also announce pricing details. The standard coupe starts off at $19,150 whereas the sedan begins from $18,740, while Si counterparts are going to cost several thousand dollars more. Looking at the price tags of its two main rivals, $24,775 will buy you a Ford Focus ST while a VW Golf GTI is going to set you back $25,595.

If you would rather have a sporty Civic in hatchback form, you’ll have to fork out significantly more money for the range-topping Type R set to carry a MSRP “in the mid-$30k range.”

