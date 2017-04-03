Compact crossovers are a very popular segment these days, and Subaru is looking for even bigger success from its latest model.

Subaru follows the international launch of the second-generation Crosstrek at last month’s the Geneva Motor Show by now unveiling the compact crossover for the North American market ahead of a premiere at the upcoming New York Auto Show. They arrive at Subaru showrooms in the United States this summer, and pricing should be available closer to that time.

The new Crosstrek is the brand’s second model riding on its modular Subaru Global Platform. The wheelbase grows 1.2 inches over the previous generation to 104.9 inches overall. Overall length increases only 0.6 inches. Subie also gives the compact crossover 8.7-inches of ground clearance.

Like its platform-mate the Impreza, the latest model takes on a sharper overall appearance. The addition of black cladding along the sides, wheel arches, and rocker panels provides a more rugged appearance.

All trims of the 2018 Crosstrek use an upgraded version of Subaru’s FB 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine that now produces 152 horsepower, versus 148 hp previously. As with practically the entire Subaru range, the Crosstrek comes standard with torque vectoring all-wheel drive. A six-speed manual is standard, but most buyers would probably opt for the CVT, which now comes with the company’s off-road-oriented X-Mode. When active on slippery surfaces, it dulls throttle response, forces the transmission into a lower gear ratio, and allows even less slip from the wheels.

The 2018 Crosstrek in the United States is available in three trims: base, Premium, and Limited. The lowest grade includes a 6.5-inch infotainment system, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Upgrading to the middle level brings major upgrades like heating for the front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors. In the top spec, Subaru’s compact crossover comes with steering responsive LED running lights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery, and an 8-inch infotainment system.

The first-gen Crosstrek was a strong seller for Subaru in the U.S. In 2016, the company managed to deliver 95,677 of them in the country, which was a 7.6 percent gain over the previous year. The compact crossover was also the firm’s third-bestseller behind Outback and Forester.

Source: Subaru

