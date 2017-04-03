Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU INTRODUCES COMPLETELY REDESIGNED 2018 CROSSTREK WITH ALL-NEW STYLING, PERFORMANCE, SAFETY, CAPABILITY AND COMFORT



All-new design language for exterior and interior

Second model to use Subaru Global Platform

2.0-liter Boxer Engine with Direct Injection

Active Torque Vectoring for improved handling

Available X-Mode for off-road use

New Driver Assist Technology

New Multimedia system adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc. announced today that the all-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will debut at the New York International Auto Show. The all-new Crosstrek is built on the new Subaru Global Platform and offers enhanced performance, safety, capability and comfort. The fun-to-drive Crosstrek combines a bold new design with a new highly capable chassis for versatility in both off-road and city driving.

The more spacious 2018 Crosstrek is the second vehicle built with the brand’s new design language of “Dynamic x Solid.” Multimedia features include standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Near Field Communication to simplify Bluetooth pairing. Active Torque Vectoring Active, first introduced on the WRX and WRX STI, is now standard on all trim levels. The system helps reduce understeer and keeps the vehicle on the driver’s intended cornering path. The new Crosstrek will be available in base, Premium, and Limited trim levels when it arrives at Subaru retailers this summer.

Sporty Yet Rugged Styling

The Crosstrek’s new exterior design incorporates the brand’s signature hexagonal grille and hawk-eye headlights onto a more sculptural body, its rugged stance is accentuated by prominent wheel arches and flowing lines. Black side- and wheel-arch cladding, lower rocker panels and roof rails provide a sharp contrast to the body color. The dramatic new look carries into the cabin, with an outward-flow design that follows the front of the car. The 2018 Crosstrek rides on a 104.9-in. wheelbase, up 1.2-in. over the last generation Crosstrek. Just 0.6-in. longer than the outgoing model and 0.9- in. wider, the Crosstrek retains its nimble size but adds an even roomier cabin. With 60/40 split flat-folding seat seats and wider rear gate opening, the 2018 Crosstrek has a larger cargo area for greater utility. The Crosstrek delivers excellent all-around visibility, high ground clearance (8.7-in.), 17-in. alloy wheels and class-leading interior volume is a nimble compact SUV package.

Ready for the Next Generation SUV

The new Subaru Global Platform, together with the SUBARU BOXER engine; Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD); and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, represent the brand’s core technologies and constitutes the foundation of the next generation of Subaru vehicles. Crosstrek’s new platform integrates new framework with optimized cross sections and highly stiffened joints between structures to significantly enhance straight-line stability, agility, and ride comfort while suppressing noise, vibration, and harshness to a degree not seen before in the small SUV class. Specifically, the new platform increases rigidity of the unitized body structure by over 70 percent.

All trim levels with the Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) now come standard with driver-selectable X-Mode to provide better wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines.

A lower center of gravity and revised suspension systems contribute to the biggest-ever leap in Subaru’s performance evolution. The double-wishbone independent rear suspension mounts its rear stabilizer bar directly to the body, which significantly improves body stiffness and stability compared to the outgoing model. Greater hazard-avoidance capability is another benefit of the Subaru Global Platform’s inherent handling agility. In addition, the resolute straight-line stability that makes the 2018 Crosstrek more relaxing to drive is also an important constituent of the autonomous driving capability this platform can support in future Subaru vehicles.

New Direct Injection for Higher Performance and Efficiency

A revised version of the FB 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Boxer engine gains direct fuel injection and other enhancements to boost both performance (now 152-hp vs. 148 before) and drivability. The 2.0i base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission and are available with the Lineartronic CVT. The Limited trim come standard with the CVT featuring a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via seven pre-set ratios.

Advancement in Vehicle Safety

Subaru designed the 2018 Crosstrek to provide even higher levels of safety than the outgoing model, which was named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK for six years running (when equipped with available EyeSight). The new platform underpinning the 2018 Crosstrek improves crash energy absorption by 40 percent over present models.

The EyeSight system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Lane Departure and Sway Warning. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also available. Also new are available Steering Responsive Headlights, which can illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them, and High Beam Assist, which automatically activates and deactivates the high beam headlamps based on driving conditions. All 2018 Crosstrek models include, as standard equipment, front seat side impact airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

The 2018 Crosstrek offers additional driver-assist technologies, including Reverse Automatic Braking and the display of steering lines for the standard rear vision camera. Reverse Automatic Braking can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. A new 4-way Tire Pressure Monitoring System can detect pressure drops at individual wheels is available.

Three Trim Levels

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered in three trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium and Limited. The 2.0i base starts with an extensive roster of standard features that includes a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; security system with engine immobilizer; 17-inch machine finish alloy wheels; standard integrated roof rails; carpeted floor mats; and privacy glass. The 2.0i base and Premium come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission or available CVT equipped with X-Mode with hill-descent control.

The Premium trim adds leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, shark fin antenna, SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security features, the All-Weather Package featuring heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors as well as automatic headlights. Stepping up to the Premium trim also brings wider option availability, including a power moonroof and driver assist technology systems. The Premium’s interior is available in either black or new high-contrast gray cloth interior with orange double stitching.

The top of the line Limited trim looks more upscale with LED headlights, distinctive “Konoji” LED daytime running lights (DRL) and standard 18-inch machine finished alloy wheels. The Limited Crosstrek also has Steering Responsive Headlights, which can illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Exterior chrome trim and turn signal side mirrors add a touch of elegance. The Limited also comes standard with the CVT equipped with X-Mode with hill-descent control.

The Limited’s interior features black or new high-contrast gray leather with orange double stitching on the seats, door armrests and instrument panel. Standard amenities include an automatic climate control system, leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access & Push-Button Start and 8-inch color display. A 6-way power driver’s seat, which is the first ever in a Crosstrek, is also standard equipment for the Limited. The exclusive instrument panel features white gauge cluster illumination, and new harman/kardon premium audio is available in the Crosstrek for the first time. Models equipped with EyeSight also include High Beam Assist. Lastly, the available navigation system now features maps provided by TomTom.

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology

SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia systems offer the latest in digital music playing, Bluetooth wireless capability, iPod control, smartphone integration and more. The display screen acts as the display for the standard rear vision camera, and the top-level system includes navigation.

SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services comes with the Safety Plus package that offers SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report, and Diagnostic Alerts. This package can be upgraded to the Safety Plus & Security Plus package that adds Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service, Vehicle Security Alarm Notification, Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. For additional information visit media.subaru.com.