Hide press release Show press release

Performance and fuel economy: Alfa Romeo Stelvio with two new engines

In the EMEA area, orders can now be placed for the 180 HP 2.2 Diesel with automatic 8-speed transmission and rear wheel drive, which ensures a thrilling driving experience in true, iconic Alfa Romeo style.

The new engine delivers outstanding efficiency and fuel economy, with CO 2 emissions of only 124 g/km.

Some markets also see the debut of the 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol unit combined with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.

Today, Alfa Romeo showrooms are opening their order books for the fantastic Stelvio - the Italian brand's first SUV - equipped with 180 HP 2.2 Diesel engine, automatic 8-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the first engine in the Stelvio range to be combined with rear-wheel drive, a design choice that guarantees superior performance levels, loads of fun and a thrilling drive, as well as paying homage to the most authentic traditions of the legendary Alfa Romeo. So this version fits perfectly into the Stelvio family and is designed to give sporty driving purists an adrenalin-packed experience, typical of rear-wheel drive, without forfeiting efficiency in terms of fuel economy and CO 2 emissions: in the mixed cycle, for example, the figures are 4.7 l/100km and 124 g/km respectively.

One key factor underlying this unique blend of genuine driving pleasure and lean consumption and emissions is light weight: this Stelvio version is once again best in class in terms of weight, slimming down to just 1,604 kg.

Also available on selected markets is the new 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol unit combined with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Further information about the specific configurations on the individual markets is available on the local Alfa Romeo Press websites.

Incorporating the Group's very best engine design technology, the Stelvio propulsion units belong to a new generation of all-aluminium four-cylinder engines that are built in Italy at the Termoli (petrol) and Pratola Serra (Diesel) plants, in areas assigned only to Alfa Romeo engines, with state-of-the-art processes and methods that put them at the top of their class in terms of performance and fuel economy. Nothing less would be appropriate for Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the first SUV in the brand's more than a hundred years of history, which gives even the most demanding driver a thrilling driving experience and still excels in the comfort and versatility typical of this category.

The two new engines extend the Stelvio range, which already includes the 280 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol and 210 HP 2.2 Diesel units, both with automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. Whichever the option chosen, Alfa Romeo Stelvio turns the daily commute into a unique, exciting journey, alone or in the company of friends and family, thanks to the perfect mix of driving pleasure, Italian style and versatility. A stroke of magic that puts the Alfa Romeo Stelvio up there with the best station wagons on the market.

Last but not least, to coincide with the launch of the two new engines, two additional contents are added to the Stelvio range: the luxurious chocolate interior colour and the sporty interior which includes aluminium inserts, black lining, leather steering wheel and heated leather sports seats with 6-way front power bolster and driver memory.

180 HP 2.2 Diesel

The 180 HP 2.2 Diesel (maximum torque 450 Nm at 1,750 rpm) is the first all-aluminium Diesel amongst the new-generation engines from Alfa Romeo. With four cylinders in-line, it features the latest-generation MultiJet II injection system with Injection Rate Shaping (IRS) and operating pressures of 2,000 bar. The electrically-operated variable geometry turbocharger offers state-of-the-art mechanics and minimises response times and at the same time guarantees benefits in terms of efficiency. The most sophisticated driving satisfaction and comfort levels are also guaranteed by the use of a balancing countershaft. And, an innovation for this market, the 180 HP 2.2 Diesel is equipped with a turbocharger speed sensor. The performances are outstanding: with automatic 8-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive, Stelvio 180 HP 2.2 Diesel reaches a top speed of 210 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.

200 HP 2.0 Turbo Petrol

The 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol engine is a 4-cylinder unit built entirely in aluminium with carbon drive shaft, combined with the automatic 8-speed transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. In addition to MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve actuation, the distinctive features of this engine include "2-in-1" turbo and 200-bar high-pressure direct injection, which pair up to deliver a particularly snappy accelerator response across the rev range in addition to first-class fuel-efficiency.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 200 HP 2.0 Turbocharged petrol (maximum torque of 330Nm at 1,750 rpm) has a top speed of 215 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.