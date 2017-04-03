200 gasoline-fed horses or 180 of them running on Devil's fuel?

People from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) willing to settle for a less powerful Alfa Romeo Stelvio can order starting today the company’s first SUV with new base engines. The first of the bunch is a gasoline 2.0-liter made entirely out of aluminum with a carbon drive shaft and hooked up to an automatic eight-speed transmission sending power to the Q4 all-wheel-drive system.

It churns 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 330 Newton-meters (243 pound-feet) of torque and enables the Stelvio reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a decent 7.2 seconds en route to a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph). Alfa Romeo says the gasoline unit enables the SUV to provide class-leading fuel efficiency and a lively acceleration throughout the rev range.

2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Euro-spec
If you’ll be doing a lot of highway driving, the turbodiesel 2.2-liter is going to be a better solution for your needs. It represents Alfa’s very first aluminum-made diesel engine from the new generation and it delivers 180 hp (134 kW) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft). Power is channeled to the rear wheels through the same eight-speed auto enabling the Stelvio to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.6 seconds and top out at 210 kph (130 mph).

These two units join a broad engine lineup that includes a 210-hp version of the diesel with 470 Nm (346 lb-ft) on tap. On the gasoline side, customers willing to spend more can get the Stelvio with a 2.0-liter gasoline mill pumping out 280 hp (206 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

Of course, the crown jewel is the biturbo 2.9-liter V6 benefitting from Ferrari’s expertise to churn a meaty 505 hp (376 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) in the flagship Quadrifoglio trim. Alfa mentions the Stelvio Q is now the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring by lapping the Green Hell in in 7 minutes and 57 seconds, or just 0.74s less than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.

