Fans of modern muscle cars will need to keep an eye on Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming auction in Palm Beach because the sale on April 7 will include the opportunity to buy the very first 2018 Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE option package that will come off the assembly line. When the gavel falls, all the money that the machine raises goes to the United Way.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 is a mighty potent machine right from the showroom. Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces an impressive 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters). An available 10-speed automatic gearbox shuffles the muscle to the rear wheels for a sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed 198 mph (318 kph) – making this the fastest Camaro ever. A six-speed manual comes standard

The 1LE package turns about the performance by another notch by focusing on improving the handling. A new body kit adds a drive planes to the front corners and a big carbon fiber rear wing. Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers arrive at the front and rear. The wheels are an inch wider than the stock units and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires wrap around them. Chevy claims the upgrades shed 60 pounds (27 kilograms) off the standard ZL1 and allow the muscle car to pull 1.1 G of lateral grip on a skid pad, versus 1.02 G without the optional parts.

Barrett-Jackson has a long history of auctioning off the very first examples of various highly anticipated vehicles, and they generally raise significantly more than the showroom asking price. For example, the premiere unit of the previous-generation Camaro ZL1 brought $250,000 in 2011. In addition, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick bought the inaugural production of the latest Corvette coupe and convertible for $1.1 million and $1 million respectively.

Source: Barrett-Jackson