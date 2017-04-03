The world's biggest show for classic automobiles is opening its doors: at the Techno Classica, which is being held from 5 until 9 April in Essen, Volkswagen Classic is presenting two different themes on one stand this year. ‘Driven by the future' is showcasing prototypes and small-scale production runs of vehicles with electric drive systems. The exhibits, some of which are being shown in public for the first time, tell an ‘electrifying' story. Volkswagen began conducting research into alternative drive technologies more than 40 years ago. In the second themed area entitled ‘You better look twice', visitors can look forward to sports classics with the ‘wow effect' under the bonnet: on show are fast production models from the 1970s and 1980s, whose mighty horsepower potential only becomes evident upon closer inspection.

Driven by the future – electric classics from 1976 to 2011

A total of seven exhibits dating from between 1972 and 2011 can be admired in hall 7.0. Among the classic vehicles featuring an electric drive system is the Elektro Golf I, a test vehicle from 1976. In addition, the electrically powered Golf II CitySTROMer racing car proves that it was possible to drive sportily with an electric drive system back in the 1980s.

A still downright youthful representative from the ‘Driven by the future' themed area is the Volkswagen NILS. The one-seater electric concept car is a modern, emission-free interpretation of the classic bubble car from the 1950s and was unveiled at the IAA in 2011.

Wow inside – sporty Volkswagen models from the 1970s and 1980s

In the second themed area of sports models, Volkswagen Classic is presenting the 135-horsepower Beetle 1302 ‘Theo Decker' (1972), tuned by the Essen-based Beetle specialist of the same name. This is joined by three ‘wolves in sheep's clothing' from the 1980s: the sporty Polo II GT G40 from 1988, which got 115 horsepower from the 1.3-litre engine thanks to the G-Lader supercharger, the Golf II Limited from 1989, of which only 71 cars were made, and the Corrado 16V G60. This one-off model also dates from 1989 and was built for testing purposes, before being used by the head of Karmann at the time, Rainer Thieme. Besides a 210-horsepower G60 engine with four-valve technology, this special Corrado also features exclusive equipment.

Powerful people sought – Volkswagen Classic photo promotion times two

Once again this year, Volkswagen Classic will be running the now traditional photo promotion. Anyone wishing to take away a lasting reminder of the Techno Classica 2017 can have their photo taken by Volkswagen Classic free of charge at the show with an exhibit of their choice.

Furthermore, visitors can also get pedalling – and trigger the camera shutter with their own muscle power on an e-bike, creating a highly individual souvenir for them to take home.

The booklet accompanying the show: a page-by-page e-history

To mark the start of the Techno Classica, Volkswagen Classic has published a booklet dedicated to Volkswagen's fascinating e-history, presenting 40 pages of Volkswagen e-mobility pioneers. The special brochure features the history of the models, background information and interesting facts from more than four decades of electric mobility. You can pick up the booklet free of charge from the stand.

A comprehensive special feature is also starting in the Volkswagen Classic online magazine to coincide with the classic automobile show. There will be interesting stories, interviews and reports on the history of electric mobility at Volkswagen – available from 5 April at volkswagen-classic.com.

Camper van pit stop

Classic refreshments will be served in style once again this year on the Volkswagen Classic and Volkswagen Classic Commercial Vehicles stand: the Beck's camper van from Hanover will be keeping guests supplied with cold drinks of all kinds.

The exhibits in detail

Beetle 1302 ‘Theo Decker', built 1972, 2.0 l, four-cylinder, petrol, 99 kW (135 hp)

Elektro Golf I (test vehicle), built 1976, electric motor, 20 kW (27 hp)

Golf II CitySTROMer ‘RWE' ex-racing car, built 1984, electric motor, 56 kW (76 hp)

Polo II GT G40, built 1988, 1.3 l, four-cylinder, 85 kW (115 hp)

Corrado 16V G60, built 1989, 1.8 l, four-cylinder, 154 kW (210 hp)

Golf II ‘Limited', built 1989, 1.8 l, four-cylinder, 154 kW (210 hp)

‘NILS' concept car, built 2011, electric motor, 25 kW (34 hp)