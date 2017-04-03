Show starts in two days.

Volkswagen is the latest major manufacturer to announce its lineup for the 2017 Techno Classica exhibition in Essen, Germany. The company’s stand will be divided into two different themes – the first highlighting the history of all-electric VW developments and the second focused around sports cars with the “wow effect” under the bonnet.

Under the “Driven by the future” moto, Volkswagen will present three prototypes produced between 1972 and 2011. These will be the Elektro Golf I, a test prototype vehicle from 1976, the Golf II CitySTROMer, an all-electric racing car, and the Volkswagen NILS, a one-seater electric concept car unveiled in Frankfurt in 2011.

In Hall 7.0 at the Techno Classica, Volkswagen Classic will also exhibit several cars that can be best described as wolves in sheep’s clothing. These include the 135-horsepower Beetle 1302 Theo Decker created in 1972 and tuned by the Essen-based Beetle specialist of the same name. It will be joined by three sleepers from the 1980s – the Polo II GT G40 from 1988 with 115 hp from a 1.3-liter engine, the Golf II Limited from 1989, and the Corrado 16V G60 with 210 hp.

This year’s Techno Classica is shaping up to be a great event for classic car fans. Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Jaguar, Volvo, Audi, and BMW will all be at the show with a rich lineup of retro models from all categories and eras.

The Swedish manufacturer will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in Essen and BMW will mark important anniversaries since the launch of different models and technologies. Meanwhile, Opel will highlight 80 years of flagship models, while Mercedes will have more than 110 years of history on display.

