Tesla says it delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, broken down as follows:

While at the same time producing 25,418 EVs between January and March – a new company record. Tesla noted the following on the achievement:

"This was a new quarterly record for us and represents a 69% increase over Q1 2016. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%."

We should note that as we tracked deliveries for the US, Q1 was an unconventional one for production at Tesla’s Fremont facility, with more than a few ‘lost’ days to Model 3 prep, including a full week’s worth in February as pre-production of that EV got underway, so the result is easy outpaced expectations.

And while they don’t do it for every quarter, Tesla also disclosed in transit vehicles:

"In addition to Q1 deliveries, about 4,650 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q2 2017."

Of note: Generally at the start of a new year the company will give full year guidance for sale and production estimates.

However, with the unknown factor that is the Model 3 (which the company says will start limited production in July), Tesla only broke down sales forecasts for the first 6 months of this year during it’s Q4/FY 2016 report in late February.

"We expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017, representing vehicle delivery growth of 61% to 71% compared with the same period last year."

Using our amazing math and calculator skills, we determine that means Tesla is looking to sell about 22,000-25,000 EVs in the upcoming 3 months – and with ~4,650 EVs in transit, logging ~17,350 more sales would not seem to present much of a challenge.