The Bavarian company will be celebrating several important anniversaries.

BMW’s exhibition during the 2017 Techno Classica will most likely be the biggest during this year's event. The Bavarian company plans to showcase no less than 12 cars from its past – celebrating 40 years of the 7 Series, 30 years of its twelve-cylinder engines, and 30 years since the debut of the Z1.

Behind “a facade with an exceptional decorative design,” visitors will be able to take a look at “particularly striking innovations from the company’s model and technology history.” A total of 12 cars from different eras will be exhibited, from the years 1936 to 1995, all united under the “Our DNA: Innovation” moto.

BMW at 2017 Techno Classica
BMW’s flagship series, the 7 Series, is now in its sixth generation and its history will be highlighted through seven examples of the Grand Series from the past. These include a second-generation 7 Series styled by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, a film-starred vehicle from the 1997 James Bond “Tomorrow never Dies” movie, a prototype powered by a 16-cylinder engine, and the latest top model in the range, the BMW M760Li xDrive.

Some 30 years ago, Germany’s first 12-cylinder production post-war model was introduced. In 1987, BMW launched the 750i with a 5.0-liter motor and 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) – the predecessor of today’s 760Li xDrive which comes with a 6.6-liter unit and 610 hp (448 kW).

Also 30 years ago BMW presented the Z1 roadster, which made its premiere alongside the 750iL at the International Motor Show (IAA). It was a two-seater with a front mid-engine, retractable doors, steel monocoque, and plastic outer skin, made as a “pilot project for innovative vehicle structures and materials” and as a spiritual successor for the legendary BMW 507.

In addition to its own classic vehicles, BWM will also demonstrate models from its other brands - MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad. Also, the BMW Group will be celebrating 40 years since the launch of its Junior Team in motorsport.

