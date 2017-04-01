The 2017 Techno Classica exhibition in Essen, Germany, is shaping up to be a great event for classic car lovers. Several big manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Jaguar, and Audi, have already announced impressive collections that will be showcased during the show, and now Volvo is joining them with a rather spectacular sextet of retro models.

The Swedish company will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in Essen by presenting the 1934 PV654, 1957 PV444, 1800 S, 1968 145 estate, 262C, and 850 R. All of them have important roles in the history of the brand.

For example, the PV654, part of the PV600 series, debuted in 1929, just two years after Volvo had started its operations. It was powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six engine and was also available as a seven-seat model.

Its successor, the PV444, was revealed in 1944, but due to material shortages after WWII, production started in 1947. It was arguably the first Volvo vehicle to be offered within reach for customers with an ordinary income, and the demand was much bigger than the supply.







The 1800 S, also part of Volvo’s Essen exhibition, is described by the manufacturer as “probably the most iconic Volvo model of all time.” It’s still quite popular among car enthusiasts and was assembled until 1973.

Fast forward to 1996, the 850 R high-performance vehicle made its official premiere as a successor to the 850 T5-R. It featured a 2.3-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), which was capable of accelerating the vehicle from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in only 7.5 seconds. Produced in both wagon and sedan body styles, the 850 R is one of the favorite cars of youngtimer classic fans.

In addition to its oldtimers, Volvo will also bring its newest member, the XC60 crossover. The model was launched last month in Geneva and will now make its first public appearance in Germany.

Check out the press release section below for more details.

Source: Volvo