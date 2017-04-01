Earlier this week, Renaultsport released a teaser video of the all-new Megane RS as a way to celebrate the brand’s one million likes on Facebook. Without revealing an exact date about the car’s highly anticipated debut, the company’s go-faster division mentioned the hot hatch is “coming soon 2017.” Just about everyone assumed the premiere is scheduled for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but we’re pretty sure that’s not going to be the case as the car will likely be revealed in full several months earlier.







The full schedule of the 2017 F1 Monaco Grand Prix has been published and it shows that on Friday, May 26th, beginning with 12:50 until 13:20 PM (local time), there’s going to be a “Révélation Renault Sport.” That means a reveal of an RS-badged model will take place and all signs are leading to the new Megane RS.







To reiterate, the new range topper in the Megane IV family is expected to carry on with a front-wheel-drive layout and have both manual and automatic transmissions. Power might come from the turbocharged 1.8-liter engine found inside the reborn Alpine A110 or from a new 2.0-liter. Regardless of unit, the Megane RS will have somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower. The all-wheel steering system dubbed “4Control” is going to be optionally available, according to the rumor mill.

Following the Megane RS’ very possible debut at the Monaco GP, the car will likely then head to the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale late this year or early 2018.

As a reminder, Renaultsport took the wraps off the Clio RS 16 concept at last year’s Monaco GP before travelling to the Paris Motor Show in September. Unfortunately, the Megane RS-powered supermini won’t live to see the light of production day because the company needs the production capacity for the delicious Alpine coupe.