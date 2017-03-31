Pretty much everyone knows that Lamborghini started out as a manufacturer of tractors. In fact, you can still buy a Lamborghini tractor if you’re in the market for major-league farm equipment. The Centenario Tractori, however, isn’t probably something you’d want to take out for tilling the back 40. A prototype of this curious tractor was built, but now it appears there will be a few more offered for sale. More on that in a moment.

Likewise, everyone knows about the Lamborghini Centenario – an Aventador-based hyper-Lambo with more vents, scoops and edges than every fighter jet in the Marvel cinematic universe. Powering the Centenario is a naturally-aspirated V12 making 770 horsepower, sending power to all four wheels. It was designed and built to celebrate Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday, which technically was last year but deliveries of the ultra-exclusive Lambo didn't begin until February. Only 40 will be built, with production split evenly between hardtops and roadsters.

Technically, we can increase the Centenario’s official production total to 45, though the new additions will not be road-going models. The Centenario Tractori will debut in a few days at the Techno Classica 2017, running from April 5th through April 9th in Essen, Germany. We don’t know much about this beast aside from six glorious pipes sticking out the right side, and an overall stance that suggests it will spend its time on smooth, flat ground in a climate controlled building.

Lamborghini will be building five tractors with the Centenario name, each with a price of approximately $266,000. That’s actually a pretty standard figure in the tractor world, though such machinery often comes with a few more features, and you know, functionality as a tractor. Still, two Centenario Tractori models are said to already be sold, and as word gets out, the remaining three likely won't last long.

Source: Kilma-Lounge