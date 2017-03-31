Toyota’s boat lineup is going green with the introduction of the experimental PONAM-28V with a hybrid powertrain. The public can’t take this watercraft for an electrified voyage, though. Instead, the company will give three of them to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for evaluation from July 2018 to March 2021.

Toyota claims this is “Japan's first leisure craft with a parallel hybrid system.” A 3.0-liter internal combustion engine produces 256 horsepower (191 kilowatts). The electric motor contributes an additional 48 hp (36 kW) and a hefty 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. A lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 11 kilowatt-hours. The parallel hybrid lets the watercraft run purely on electric power at times when pilots desire low emissions and want to make less noise.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will initially use the 28-foot boats for maintenance duty for piers and ports facilities at the city’s port. It’ll also offer canal tours to residents. Once the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games begin, the hybrid boats will transport people to locations along the waterfront. At the end of the test, the government will report back about the hybrid system’s performance.



The Ponam-28V is the smallest model in Toyota’s boat lineup. The version available to consumers (above) uses a 3.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s also available in the Land Cruiser Prado and Hilux. In its maritime tune, the mill produces 256 hp (191 kW). The watercraft features a hull that uses a mix of aluminum, fiberglass, and carbon fiber. Prices in Japan start at 19.2 million yen ($172,300). The company also offers the larger Ponam-31 and Ponam-35 models.







If you’d prefer more power, a large enough pile of money might convince Lexus to build you another example of its one-off Sport Yacht Concept (above). Displayed in Miami in January 2017, the boat featured two 5.0-liter V8s ­– like the one in the RC F or LC 500. The total output of 885 horsepower (660 kilowatts) allowed for a top speed of 49 miles per hour (79 kilometers per hour).

