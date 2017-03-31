Remember when Aston Martin built the Cygnet city car a few years back? Though it might not have been the booming success the company was hoping for, the unique super-city car did have a special place in the market for a short time – but most importantly, it had a special place in our hearts.

Looking to tug at our heartstrings once again, another luxury manufacturer is putting its familiar face on a teeny tiny little hatchback. In this case, images have leaked of a Fiat 500-based Maserati hot hatch that looks oh so cool. It would make sense given the family ties.

It’s called the Maserati 500. For now, all we have to work with is a lone rendering that sees the Maserati grille, and some performance wheels and vents plastered onto the body of a Fiat 500. Similar to the Cygnet, the Maserati 500 would act as a fuel-saving addition to the lineup so that the company can keep building gas-guzzlers like the GranTurismo, Quattroporte, and Levante SUV, for example.

Power would most likely come courtesy of a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with as much as 190 horsepower (141 kilowatts) on tap. All that performance would be sent exclusively to the front wheels via a manual gearbox, but most importantly, it would keep emissions low, decreasing the overall average for the brand.

Maserati hasn’t said how much its proposed hot hatchback would cost. But given its luxury badge and its fuel-saving capabilities, a starting price of close to $50,000 wouldn’t be that absurd. Maybe we’ll see Sergio Marchionne scooting around FCA headquarters in one of these things sometime soon.

Source: OmniAuto



