Tesla loves to give its owners a few special easter eggs. Appropriately enough, the latest comes just in time for the Easter holiday, and like others before it, focuses on something hidden in the central touchscreen system.

By tapping the "T" logo on the infotainment screen three times, owners can activate a special sketch pad on their Model S and Model X. Instead of waiting for them to find it on their own, CEO Elon Musk took to twitter to show owners how to activate it.







The special Easter egg is part of the new 8.1 software update, and allows users to even submit their sketches directly to Tesla. If you tap "publish," it prompts a message that says "Are you sure you want Tesla to critique your artistic masterpiece?" With the option to choose, "No, the world isn’t ready for my art," or "Yes, I am an artist!"

And yes, if you choose the latter, they do actually get sent to Tesla:







It’s just the latest in a long line of fun Tesla secrets. Back in December, we saw the Model X turn into a personal light show while playing “Wizards in Winter” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in the background. There was even a reference to ship your Tesla to Mars via the new SpaceX spacecraft.

Easter eggs aside, Tesla is still hard at work on its upcoming Model 3, which could make its official debut as early as July. Already we’ve seen a short video of it testing, and reports suggest that the company will be skipping the beta phase entirely. Whatever the case, the new Model 3 will offer a range of at least 215 miles (346 kilometers) and a starting price of around $35,000 when it does go on sale.

Source: Electrek



