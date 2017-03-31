Hide press release Show press release

JAGUAR CLASSIC TO LAUNCH E-TYPE REBORN AT TECHNO-CLASSICA ESSEN SHOW

First Reborn initiative for Jaguar Classic builds on successful Land Rover Classic programmes for Series I and Range Rover

Jaguar Classic is offering an initial batch of 10 comprehensively restored Series 1 E-types for sale direct from its purpose-built facility in Coventry

First E-type Reborn, a 1965 Series 1 Fixed Head Coupe 4.2, will make its world debut at Techno Classica Essen show in Germany on 5-9 April

Launch of exclusive Jaguar Bonnet Art extends E-type’s appeal to interior decoration

(Ryton-on-Dunsmore, UK – 31 March 2017) Jaguar Classic will debut its first ‘Reborn’ Jaguar E-type at the Techno-Classica Essen show in April. An initial batch of 10 expertly sourced and comprehensively restored examples of the iconic E-type are now offered for sale direct from the new Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works facility in the UK.

E-type Reborn is a complete service from Jaguar Classic, which offers prospective customers the unique opportunity to purchase an original and highly collectible E-type direct from the vehicle’s original manufacturer. The launch of E-type Reborn is a first for Jaguar and extends the successful initiative previously introduced for Land Rover’s Series I and Range Rover Classic models, which will also be on show at Essen.

Every E-type Reborn, which starts with a base vehicle sourced by Jaguar’s E-type experts, is completely restored according to the company’s original 1960s factory specification. Unique access to build records and original drawings held by the Jaguar Heritage Trust, and the team’s decades of experience in restoration up to concours-winning standard, ensure absolute authenticity. Jaguar Classic Parts are used throughout, to maximise the vehicle’s quality, longevity and collectability.

Tim Hannig, Director, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, said: “The launch of E-type Reborn is a hugely exciting development for Jaguar Classic. The E-type is the most iconic sports car of all time, so we are delighted to be able to give new life to expertly selected examples for discerning customers around the world to own and enjoy.



“The resources and information available to Jaguar Classic’s expert technicians are unrivalled, which results in the most authentic E-type restorations possible.”

The first vehicle to go through the complete E-type Reborn process is an Opalescent Gunmetal Grey Series 1 4.2 Fixed Head Coupe. Originally exported to California in May 1965, the car recorded 78,000 miles before being stored in 1983. It retains its original matching numbers bodyshell, engine and gearbox, all of which have been completely rebuilt by Jaguar Classic technicians.

As much of the original vehicle as possible is retained or refurbished to correct specifications, while any safety-critical parts are replaced with new items from Jaguar Classic Parts. Body panels from Jaguar Classic’s reverse-engineered panel programme are fitted where necessary, to remove corrosion and restore the E-type’s iconic looks with the best fit possible. The E-type Reborn team’s meticulous attention to detail even extends to recreating the correct type of spot-welding when refitting those panels.

A number of sympathetic upgrades from later E-types can be incorporated into the restoration process at extra cost, subject to the customer’s wishes, including improved cooling (using Lightweight E-type-derived parts), all-synchromesh gearbox (if not fitted to the vehicle originally), or Series 2 front brake calipers.

Prices for E-type Reborn restorations from Jaguar Classic are dependent on specification, starting from £285,000.

Jaguar E-type Reborn specification

Originally produced: 1961-1968 (Series 1)

Engine: 265bhp, 3781cc or 4235cc, in-line six-cylinder petrol

Transmission: 4-speed manual, rear-wheel drive

Brakes: Servo-assisted discs front and rear

Top speed: 150mph

0-60mph: 7sec



The Jaguar E-type was launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 1961 and was an instant hit. Its sensational jet aircraft-inspired lines and 150mph performance set a new benchmark for high-performance motoring in the 1960s. It was the most iconic sports car of its generation.

Such was the E-type's popularity it attracted star owners such as Steve McQueen, George Best, Sir Jackie Stewart, Brigitte Bardot and Frank Sinatra. Racing examples were successfully campaigned by drivers including Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart, Roy Salvadori and Briggs Cunningham.

More than 56 years since its debut, the E-type is still a sensational road car and race winner, and Jaguar Classic is the world’s number one source of authentic E-type parts and experiences.

E-type as art

There’s even more on offer for E-type enthusiasts at Techno-Classica Essen, as Jaguar showcases a new range of exclusive Jaguar Bonnet Art: E-type bonnets as an eye-catching wall-mounted ‘canvas’. Solid colours, racing roundels, racing stripes and one-off designs may all be commissioned. Prices start from £8,000.

