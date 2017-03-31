Around $360,000 for a perfectly restored Series I E-Type seems somewhat reasonable given the prices that original examples sell for.

Jaguar Land Rover is making its classic restorations quite a side business for the automaker. The firm is now building on the success of projects like the Land Rover Series I Reborn and XKSS continuation specials by creating a limited run of 10 perfectly restored Series 1 E-Types. The first to get this lavish treatment is a 1965 Fixed Head Coupe with an Opalescent Gunmetal Grey body, and the famous British sports car makes a debut at the Techno Classica Essen show in Germany in April.

The original owner of this E-Type purchased it in California in May 1965. The car went into storage in 1983 after covering 78,000 miles. The body, engine, and gearbox retain the original serial numbers.

The E-Type Reborn program starts with Jaguar finding unrestored examples of the sports car. The team then dissembles them and rebuilds the vehicles to the exact factory specifications using Jaguar Classic Parts, including the body panels. The division claims that the models are in concours-winning condition after this extensive work. Prices for these restored E-Types start at 285,000 pounds ($356,108 at current exchange rates) but can raise depending on the specification. 

Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Reborn
For buyers with a lower obsession for absolute originality, Jaguar’s restorers can add upgrades from later years of the E-Type. These include useful items like the better cooling from the E-Type Lightweight, a fully synchromesh gearbox, and front brake calipers from the Series 2 models. 

“The E-type is the most iconic sports car of all time, so we are delighted to be able to give new life to expertly selected examples for discerning customers around the world to own and enjoy,” Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic, said in the press announcement.

These days, the E-Type commands massive prices. In January 2017, one of them commanded a record-setting $7.37 million. A derelict barn find example even brought 58,000 pounds (82,880 at the time) at an auction in March 2016.

If you don’t want a whole E-Type taking up space, Jaguar is also revealing Bonnet Art for decorating your wall. They cost 8,000 pounds ($9,996) and come in solid colors, racing roundels, stripes, or specially commissioned one-off designs.

Source: Jaguar

