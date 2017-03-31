Hide press release Show press release

VAUXHALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES REVEALS TWO NEW CONCEPT VANS

Luton – Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles has unveiled two new concept vans, its first in over a decade, that have been specially-designed to celebrate Vauxhall’s commercial vehicle partnership for the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB).

Debuting at the first BSB race of the season this weekend at Donington Park (March 31st to April 1st), the Vivaro Race Van Concept and the Movano Race Van Concept will be on display at all UK BSB race meetings throughout the season.



VIVARO RACE VAN CONCEPT

Based on the best-selling Brit-built Vivaro panel van, the Vivaro Race Van Concept was designed in consultation with industry experts including Sortimo. During the working week this Vivaro is completely functional as a mobile workshop supporting any number of trade professionals, however, on a non-working day it can be easily-transformed into a race day van to support track-day or even off-road motorcycling.

The cargo layout is well-considered and appropriately flexible. Along the driver side the layout features a combination of fixed racking and removable lightweight mobile workstations. Decamping from the Vivaro into the pits or paddock couldn’t be easier. The passenger side has folding shelves to store additional kit.

Emptied and folded up against the body, the space adjacent to the motorbike is maximised to help easier access in and out, and there is also space allocated for paddock stands, fuel, spare tyres, racing kit and a ramp. And for a long day at the track, there are also a number of built-in comfort features including a fold-down bench seat on the bulkhead, microwave, refrigerator and a 32-inch Smart television.

The exterior is covered in an eye-catching livery that has been specially-designed by Motormode and features the Vauxhall Griffin riding a motorbike.





MOVANO RACE VAN CONCEPT



Based on the popular Movano L2H2 panel, the Movano Race Van Concept was also designed in consultation with industry experts including Sortimo, with the purpose of providing support and transport for the smaller and more budget-conscious motorcycle racing teams.

Unlike the Vivaro Concept, the cargo layout on the Movano is intended to be permanent. Along the driver’s side the layout features a combination of a workbench and fixed racking. The toolboxes in the workbench can be removed. The opposite passenger side has folding shelves to store additional kit.

Emptied and folded against the body, space adjacent to the motorbike can be maximized to help get it in and out easily. There is also space allocated for paddock stands, fuel, spare tyres, racing kit and a ramp.

The Movano Race Concept also features a sided awning to enable an all-weather enclosed work space adjacent to the van. This gives the team a viable workspace for a race weekend.

A number of built-in comfort features include a fold-down bench seat on the bulkhead, microwave, refrigerator, wash basin and a 40-inch Smart television.

“These two concept vehicles are the perfect way to celebrate our commercial vehicle partnership with BSB,” said Steve Bryant, Vauxhall’s Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand. “We can’t wait to take them up and down the country to all UK BSB events this season and gauge customer reaction to these versatile and stunning-looking vehicles.

“We’d also like to thank Sortimo, Camperlands UK, Yamaha UK, Yamaha Tamworth, AMCA Yamaha Motorcross Experience and Motorsport Vision for their help in bringing these concepts to reality.”



VIVARO RACE VAN CONCEPT FULL SPECIFICATION

Based on the new up-level Vivaro Limited Edition NAV L2H1 F2900 145PS BiTurbo S/S, its features include:

FlexCargo

Dual passenger bench with fold-flat centre section

Air conditioning

Cruise control and rear parking sensors

NAVI50 Intellilink

Auto-lights

Auto-wipers

Black alloy wheels

Racking

Provided and installed by Sortimo UK

Sobo Grip+ crash tested safety floor (9mm)

Sowa Flex wall, door upper and ceiling linings

Pro-Safe lashing rail with Pro-Safe straps (on bulkhead)

Drivers Side racking features: Pro-Safe lashing rail on wall Light Weight Globelyst Racking including - fuel can shelf to end of rack; component S-Boxes; Integrated front load fridge; lift up base cover; work top with two drawers; First-Aid kit and document holder to end of racking. All racking includes full Pro-Safe Lashing System with Pro-Safe Straps. WorkMo mobile workstations include drawers; L-Boxes; PPE cupboard; tool holder trays on top

Passenger Side racking features: Two-tier Flex Rack unit with full integrated Pro-Safe lashing system



Weight of Sortimo equipment (including Fridge) = 220kg

Other Equipment

Installed by Sortimo UK

32-inch flat screen TV with wall bracket

BikeTek wheel chock with quick release baseplate

Upholstered bench seat on bulkhead

LED lighting

Small Breville 800W Microwave

Shore Power electrical system Including 2000 Watt isolation transformer, 240v-12v DC transformer, consumer unit & ancillaries

TRP688S Motor Cycle Ramp

MOVANO RACE VAN CONCEPT FULL SPECIFICATION

The Movano Race Concept is based on one of the most popular Movano panel van configurations: the F3300 L2H2 powered by the new 2.3-litre CDTi (130PS) BlueInjection engine. It has been optioned with the Premium Pack (NAVI50 Intellilink, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, trip computer) and also a perimeter alarm has been fitted.

Racking

Provided and installed by Sortimo UK

Sobo Grip+ crash tested safety floor (9mm)

Sowa Flex wall, door upper and ceiling linings

Pro-Safe lashing rail with Pro-Safe straps (on bulkhead)

Driver side racking features: Light Weight Globelyst Racking including - drop front shelf; fuel can shelf; tyre space with Pro-Safe Strap; open top shelf with matt & dividers; component S-Boxes; small open shelf; drawer with integrated wash basin and cupboard with waste/clean water containers; integrated front load fridge; lift up base cover; work top with 4 drawers; 2x LT Tool Boxes & lift-up base cover; First Aid kit & document holder to end of racking. All racking includes full Pro-Safe lashing system with Pro-Safe straps.

Passenger side racking features: Two-Tier Flex Rack Unit with fully-integrated Pro-Safe Lashing System



Weight of Sortimo equipment (including fridge) = 240kg

Awning

Provided by Camperlands UK

Fiamma F65 320 awning with single end panel (Side W Pro). This gives a shaded area 3.1m in length along van, and extends 2.5m in depth

Other Equipment