The brand's first concept vans in more than a decade can haul motorcycles to and from the track.

At first you might be tempted to say the Vivaro and Movano Race Van concepts are all show without the go since the two don’t have any actual power upgrades, but the vehicles actually serve a different purpose. Vauxhall hasn’t modified them to take down the record around the Nurburgring for the fastest van — if there is one. Instead, the concept duo comes to celebrate the tie-up between the now PSA-owned automaker and the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB).

The two workhorses have gone through a series of changes to accommodate a motorcycle and everything that a team needs during the weekend-long race event. Take for example the Vivaro Race Van Concept, which is based on the newly introduced and rather wordy “Vivaro Limited Edition NAV L2H1 F2900 145PS BiTurbo S/S” model. It comes with a bespoke racking solution capable of storing just about anything motorcycle-related you can think of, and then some.

While on the Vivaro the cargo layout was designed to be removable, on the Movano L2H2 panel-based concept it was created to be there at all times. There are toolboxes in the workbench that can be taken out whenever necessary, while the built-in sided awning creates a functional workspace even if it’s raining.

Both van concepts have a tremendous amount of other amenities, including a TV, refrigerator, microwave, and a wash basin necessary after getting your hands dirty while working on the motorcycle.

On an unrelated note, Vauxhall has announced it will step down from its role as the lead sponsor of the England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland soccer teams after next year’s World Cup in Russia. That being said, the British car manufacturer mentions it has “agreed to explore other opportunities to continue its relationship with the FAs beyond the conclusion of the existing contracts.“

