The culmination of Porsche’s 991-gen 911 has been spotted undergoing testing in its natural habitat: at the Nürburgring. From the massive air vents up front to the side scoops and the gargantuan wing at the back, the prototype basically screams performance. It has also been fitted with hood intakes and air winglets peeking out of the camouflage applied onto the sides of the bumper. The vented front fenders and the massive dual exhaust tips are also signs we’re dealing with a track monster.

There are going to be lots of similarities with the forthcoming 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted earlier this week, but even so we're sure Porsche aficionados will be able to identify which is which. Purists will be sad to hear the new GT2 will be available exclusively with a PDK as Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has revealed there aren’t any plans to link the engine to a manual gearbox.

Speaking of which, power is expected to come from a biturbo 3.8-liter, flat-six engine generating somewhere in the region of 650 hp (485 kilowatts) delivered to the rear axle. The mill in question will probably be an upgraded configuration of the unit inside the 911 Turbo S where it pumps out 580 hp (427 kW).

A meaner GT2 RS might also be on the agenda with more of everything to serve as the cherry on top, but it’s too soon to know for sure.

Expect the regular (if we can call it that) Porsche 911 GT2 to bow later this year. As for pricing, the GT2 will obviously command a significant premium over the aforementioned 911 Turbo S available in its domestic market Germany from €205,133 while in United States it kicks off from a cool $190,700.

While it’s working on the 991’s crown jewel, numerous spy shots have also revealed Porsche is also preparing the next installment — the 992.

