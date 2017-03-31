Following their online premieres and first public appearances in Geneva, the new Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the refreshed 2018 Jaguar F-Type will make their U.S. debuts at the upcoming New York Auto Show in mid-April.

The Velar is the fourth member of the Range Rover family and is positioned below the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. The British manufacturer says it offers “new levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability,” and we could just add it’s arguably the sexiest Range Rover in history.

The model is already available to order in America, where it is offered with 2.0-liter diesel and gasoline motors. However, a limited number of vehicles from the First Edition series comes with a range-topping supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts). An eight-speed automatic is mated to all engines.







As for the Jaguar F-Type, for the new model year it has gained a raft of upgrades. Despite the minor visual improvements, the sporty car now looks more modern thanks to full-LED headlights. Another important addition are the new seats in the cabin, which are now 8 kg (17.7 lbs) lighter than before thanks to pressure diecast magnesium alloy made frame.

In terms of motorization, the model will continue to be offered with its current engine lineup, but only for this year a limited F-Type 400 Sport Launch Edition will be available. It comes with a 3.0-liter V6 motor upgraded by 20 hp (15 kW) for a grand total of 400 hp (298 kW), hence its name. This version will be offered in both rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors with the only gearbox option being the eight-speed Quickshift gearbox. A mechanical limited-slip differential is standard.

The official press conference of Jaguar Land Rover during the NYIAS is scheduled for April 12, when additional details will be revealed.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover