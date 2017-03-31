The Lotus Elise is one of the oldest sports cars in the business considering it was launched towards the end of 1996. The Series 2 introduced late 2000 wasn’t actually all-new considering it used the Series 1’s chassis modified to meet the more stringent European crash test regulations. The Series 3 launched in early 2010 was itself a refreshed version of the car before it, while subsequent derivatives of the car have focused on shaving off weight while keeping just about the same bones. The most recent example would have to be the Elise Sprint tipping the scales at just 798 kilograms (1,759 pounds).

For an entirely new Elise, we’ll have to wait until 2020 when the peeps from Hethel will introduce the next generation. The car was actually previewed way back in 2010 by a namesake concept, which has served as foundation for our weekly speculative render. If the real deal will take inspiration from the showcar presented in Paris almost seven years ago, we believe there’s a lot to get excited about as the concept is still a looker and it’s design somehow hasn’t aged at all.

Lotus through the voice of its boss, Jean-Marc Gales, has already revealed the new Elise is going to be a tad larger than the current model, but even so the engineers will keep the weight under 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds). Achieving this objective will be possible by implementing a newly developed bonded and extruded aluminum chassis.

While the current car is not available in United States, the next-gen model will be U.S.-friendly as it will have all the necessary safety equipment. Introduced in the U.S. of A. back in 2004, the current Elise had to be retired in 2011 because of non-compliant airbags. Lotus will get over these hurdles by engineering the model’s next iteration to fully meet North American regulations concerning safety.

For a trip down memory lane, we’ve attached a gallery of the 2010 Lotus Elise concept. As a final note, the car was supposed to morph into a production model for the 2015 model year, but you all know what happened…

Render: OmniAuto.it