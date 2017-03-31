An additional five cars commissioned by British music artists are on their way.

Towards the end of last year, Rolls-Royce announced plans to build nine bespoke Wraith coupes customized in collaboration with some of the most important figures in Britain’s music industry. Now, the London-based luxury marque is ready to show off four of the special cars part of the “Inspired by British Music” series.

The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey

He actually commissioned two Wraith coupes, with the first one taking inspiration from his successful career by featuring pieces of iconography from The Who’s history. Engraved lyrics from the band’s “Join Together” and “I Can See for Miles” songs have been added, along with Daltrey’s signature adorning the headrests.

2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired by Music - Tommy
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired by Music - Tommy

As for the other car, “Tommy” (pictured above) came to life in collaboration with artist Mike McInnerney, who was in charge of creating the artwork for the “Tommy” album from 1969. The design has been applied onto the hood, while lyrics from the “Tommy Can You Hear Me” and “Listening to You / See Me” songs have been engraved as an extra touch.

Sir George Martin (“The Fifth Beatle”)

2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired by Music - Sir George Martin
2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired by Music - Sir George Martin

Songwriter and producer Giles Martin has decided to pay tribute to his father’s legacy by working closely with Rolls-Royce on a special Wraith to celebrate Sir George’s impressive 30 number-one hit singles. The car comes with a one-off embroidery containing each song title in the rear cabin leather waterfall.

The Kinks' Sir Ray Davies

2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired by Music - The Kinks

One of the most successful British rock bands of all time, The Kinks is being celebrated with a customized Wraith coupe boasting lyrics from the “Shangri-la” and “Drivin’” songs. These have been selected by none other than Sir Ray Davies, with his signature digitized and engraved to further bridge the connection.

Rolls-Royce has announced these cars are going to be sold later this year and the company will donate some of the earnings to charities chosen by the artists. Future collaborations with British music legends are going to include Status Quo’s lead singer Francis Rossi, The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Source: Rolls-Royce

Be part of something big