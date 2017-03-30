VW is now able to begin selling diesels in the U.S. again, the first time since the Dieselgate scandal broke more than two years ago. With approval from the EPA, dealers can now sell 2015 model year diesels after updating necessary emissions software.

The fix is part of the required update that was approved earlier by the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, and will include replacements to engine hardware specifically. Dealers reportedly do not have to wait until the approved parts become available next year, said spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan.

"We are still finalizing the details of this program and will provide more information on its implementation at the appropriate time," Ginivan said in a statement to Automotive News. Already the company has set aside more than $24 billion (€22.6 billion) to cover the cost of the fix and fines related to the Dieselgate scandal.

In Europe, VW has begun a fix that sees models losing almost as much as a 10 percent power in some cases. Ten VW Group products with 1.6- and 2.0-liter diesel engines from Skoda, VW, and Audi showed higher fuel consumption and a loss in torque on a dyno run carried out by the Swedish publication Teknikens Värld. It’s unclear whether U.S. VW models will see the same or a similar fix. Previous reports suggested that VW U.S. dealers would opt for software fix instead initially.

In the U.S., VW has pleaded guilty to felony charges for conspiracy and obstruction of justice. A final punishment has yet to be set, but it could leave the German automaker with a settlement in excess of the previously agreed $4.3 billion.

Until dealers do start reselling, these nearly forgotten VWs have a home at the Pontiac Silverdome.







Source: Automotive News



