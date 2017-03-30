Fernando Alonso has jumped to number one in early voting for F1’s most-popular driver, according to Motorsport.com’s Global Fan Survey, despite McLaren’s recent travails.
After the first 72 hours of the Global Fan Survey – which has already attracted a response of over 50,000 fans – Alonso has leapt up from fourth place in the 2015 poll to grab the top spot currently.
Alonso’s stock has risen by a third in two years, despite his struggles with an uncompetitive McLaren-Honda in that time, to gain the fans’ acclaim.
However, three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is numerically the biggest gainer, jumping from sixth in 2015 to second so far in 2017, grabbing almost two-thirds more votes than the previous survey.
Kimi Raikkonen has only lost 0.6% of his vote, but that’s enough to drop him from first to fourth, with Sebastian Vettel taking a 20% rise on his 2015 tally to jump ahead of him to third.
Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen fill the remaining top six places.
|2015 survey
|2017 survey
|Pos.
|Driver
|Vote %
|Pos.
|Driver
|Vote %
|1
|
Kimi
Raikkonen
|14.4%
|1
|
Fernando
Alonso
|16.9%
|2
|
Daniel
Ricciardo
|13.9%
|2
|
Lewis
Hamilton
|16.1%
|3
|
Sebastian
Vettel
|12.8%
|3
|
Sebastian
Vettel
|15.6%
|4
|
Fernando
Alonso
|12.7%
|4
|
Kimi
Raikkonen
|13.8%
|5
|
Jenson
Button
|10.3%
|5
|
Daniel
Ricciardo
|9.7%
|6
|
Lewis
Hamilton
|9.9%
|6
|
Max
Verstappen
|7.3%
Ferrari pulls ahead as favourite team
In the favourite teams’ standings, Ferrari retains its clear number one spot. It has pulled away from the opposition, with McLaren losing 20% of its votes in two years but retaining second.
Red Bull and Mercedes are tied on a 10.7% share, but just 20 votes actually separating them by the end of Tuesday’s voting.
Williams has lost its fourth place to Mercedes in fans’ affections, with newcomers Haas jumping straight in at P6.
The survey, which remains open until after the Chinese Grand Prix, is available here.
|2015 survey
|2017 survey
|Pos.
|Team
|Vote
|Pos.
|Team
|Vote
|1
|Ferrari
|26.9%
|1
|Ferrari
|32.9%
|2
|McLaren
|20.6%
|2
|McLaren
|16.7%
|3
|Red Bull
|13.3%
|3
|Mercedes
|10.7%
|4
|Williams
|8.6%
|4
|Red Bull
|10.7%
|5
|Mercedes
|8.3%
|5
|Williams
|7.2%
|6
|Lotus
|2.5%
|6
|Haas
|2.9%