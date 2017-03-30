These cars have the serious job of transporting organs for transplants, but the job of driving one flat out still must be very fun.

As if one Lamborghini Huracán isn’t enough, the Italian supercar brand is now donating a second example of the supercar to the Polizia. The Highway Patrol in Bologna will put the coupe’s high-speed capabilities to good use in urgent situations as a first-aid vehicle and as a transporter for organs. Resumes will likely be flooding in for the job of flying down the Autostrade for this important ­job. According to the Polizia, the Huracán will also take part in normal police operations. 

The Polizia's Huracán features a body in the Italian police’s custom shade of light blue with white letters. A stripe in the trio of colors from the Italian flag runs down each side of the supercar. The P Zero Pirelli tires also have blue-tinted sidewalls that match the body. Power still comes from a 602-horsepower (449-kilowatt) 5.2-liter V10 that routes to an all-wheel-drive system.

Lamborghini Huracan Policia


A bounty of custom equipment makes this Huracán perfect for high-speed police duty. Inside, there’s a tablet for helping law enforcement, and there's a bank of lights on top. Recording equipment and a video camera monitor what the cops are doing. For providing medical help, the storage area at the front has a refrigerated section for hauling organs or blood for transplant. An on-board defibrillator can potentially save people experiencing heart problems, too.

Lamborghini Huracan Policia


Lamborghini has maintained a fairly close relationship with the Polizia. In 2015, the company donated a Huracán to the Highway Patrol in Rome. Even before that, the Italian automaker gave a Gallardo to the police force in 2008, which replaced two previous examples of that model that did similar duty for the cops. Getting to drive one must be a coveted gig among the officers.

