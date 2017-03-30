The hotly anticipated Jeep Wrangler JL is inching closer to a full reveal and now we have more evidence the styling will unsurprisingly be a subtle evolution of the outgoing JK. A couple of images showing the 2018 Wrangler in the Unlimited Rubicon specification have emerged onto the web to reveal the model is going to boast a removable roof. It does not come as a big surprise since we already had a hunch about the detachable top after catching a glimpse of a prototype earlier this month showing off its new roof.

The adjacent images of the stripped Wrangler Unlimited reveal another party piece: entirely removable door panels. Other noticeable features worth mentioning would have to be the fixed roll cage and the fold-down windshield, while at the back the trunk appears to be slightly bigger than before. Although there’s no sign of a rear-mounted spare wheel in these two leaked official images, recent spy shots have shown it’s going to be there on the production model.

The good folks over at JL Wrangler Forums were the ones to discover the grainy photos and based on those they’ve decided to create several renders to provide a better image of what to expect from the real deal.

We will have to wait for a while until the wraps will come off the new Wrangler considering FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has hinted the JL will likely be introduced in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Production is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of the year and sales are set to kick off in January.

The regular Jeep models are going to be followed at some point in 2019 by a first-ever pickup truck, which latest rumors are indicating might use a chassis adapted from the Ram 1500. As for the moniker, Jeep could decide to give it a historical name, with reports indicating “Gladiator” or “Jeepster” might be under consideration.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums