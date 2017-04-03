After introducing its nearly complete carbon fiber body replacement for the refreshed Porsche 911 Turbo last year, Russian tuner Topcar is now offering a limited run of three Carbon Edition sports cars that pair this lightweight upgrade with additional improvements.

Plenty of aftermarket firms offer body kits that just replace the bumpers and some trim, but Topcar goes far further. Everything is now carbon fiber, except for the roof and part of the doors (see below). For the Carbon Edition, the tuner leaves these components unpainted, so everyone can get an eyeful of the extensive changes. If a customer buys this 17-piece set on their own, Topcar charges 37,500 euros ($39,600), plus an additional 4,200 euros ($4440) for the GT3-RS-style front fenders. For the Carbon Edition, the firm also adds a set of forged ADV.1 21 inch-wheels.

Inside, Topcar installs new leather upholstery and a reshaped steering wheel with white details.

The Carbon Edition also benefits from power boost that takes the output to 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts), versus 573 horsepower (427 kW) from the stock Turbo S. Topcar doesn't detail the exact changes, but the tweaks include an upgraded exhaust from Capristo.

With a limited run of three examples, Topcar can probably find buyers for all of them. However, Porsche is prepping a higher performance 911 Turbo of its own for customers that prefer something straight from the factory. Company CEO Oliver Blume confirms the new 911 GT2 is on the way and only comes with the seven-speed dual-clutch PDK. Power from the tuned 3.8-liter biturbo flat six is reportedly around 650 hp (485 kW). The output exclusively goes to the back wheels, and Porsche's rear-wheel-steering system allegedly aids handling. Spy shots show the coupe has a ground scraping front splitter and gargantuan fixed wing. The GT2 should premiere at an auto show sometime this year.

Source: Topcar