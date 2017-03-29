Classic car customizer George Barris was well-known throughout the '60s and up until his death in 2015 as "The King of the Kustomizers." Together with colleagues like Dean Jeffries, Ed Roth, and Gene Winfield, Barris was able to come up with some of the most instantly recognizable hot rods of the time.

But this doesn’t exactly fall under the category of 'hot rod,' per se. The car in question is a 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS, and it’s one of just a handful of custom cars in Barris’ private collection. It was purchased new in 1978 and quickly given the aftermarket treatment. Now it’s up for sale in St. Louis with an asking price of $200,000.

For what it’s worth, this is no ordinary Ferrari. The 308 comes with a widebody kit, dramatically flared front and rear fenders, and extra-wide BBS wheels and tires to match. Barris ditched the pop-up headlights in place of headlamps behind the grille below the bumper. A custom grille and a new chin spoiler were also added to the front fascia.

The body is finished in a two-tone metallic gold and metallic copper paint job separated by green, white, and red stripes along the beltline, because Italian. Real gold leaf was used for the pinstriping throughout the body, and accents the gold-finished BBS alloy wheels.





Inside, the cabin has been re-upholstered in brown and beige leather, with red, white, and green accenting stripes to match the exterior. The instrument cluster is a fully digital custom fitment, and a number of period-correct upgrades like a Sony television, a Kenwood audio system, and even a backup camera, were added.

Apart from being a beautiful Barris original, the 308 had a small cameo in the television series Knight Rider. The car played the role of "Dagger D-X," an adversary to the show’s star, Michael Knight. All in all, the car is said to be in good condition and has driven just 8,000 miles (12,874 kilometers) since new. It’s up for sale through Hyman, Ltd., in St. Louis, Missouri.

Source: Hemmings



