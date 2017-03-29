Swedish publication Teknikens Värld is best known for its Moose Test that challenges a vehicle’s ability to avoid the giant mammal. However, A new evaluation from the team there is showing that Volkswagen Group’s fix for the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal in Europe is often causing the affected models to lose power and use more fuel.

Teknikens Värld dyno tested 10 VW Group products from Skoda, Volkswagen, and Audi, including ones with affected the 1.6- and 2.0-liter diesel engines, before and after the recall. The publication found higher fuel consumption in nearly model with the 2.0-liter after the fix. In general, these vehicles also made less torque – by almost 10 percent in the case of one Audi Q5.

When looking at the dyno graph, the recall repair shifted the location of the torque curve so that the max fogure occurred at a higher rpm. In the real world, this meant that drivers needed to push down harder on the accelerator to feel like they had the same performance as before.







VW is performing a software update for the 2.0-liter diesel, but the 1.6-liter also receives a device that swirls the flow of gases ahead of the air mass sensor. According to Teknikens Värld, none of the 1.6-liter models that it tested lost power. In fact, one of them saw an increase in horsepower and torque output.

“We follow all tests closely which is why we are interested in Teknikens Värld’s test results and how the test was performed,” Marcus Thomasfolk, Head of Communication Volkswagen Sweden, told Teknikens Värld. “We still have yet to learn the details of Teknikens Värld’s test and the method used and look forward to doing so in order to comment more specifically.”

Before anyone in the United States reads these results and gets concerned, remember that the fix in Europe is different than the one in North America. In the United States, the automaker’s proposed fix for the 2.0-liter diesel first adds new software. Sometime in 2017, the company is adding a second software change, new diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, and NOx catalyst.

VW has pleaded guilty to felony charges over Dieselgate in the United States for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and introducing imported merchandise into the country by means of false statements. The judge is still deciding on the final punishment, which could be in excess of a previously agreed settlement of $4.3 billion.

Source: Teknikens Värld