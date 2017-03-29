At the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach sale in Florida, six special Chevy Corvettes will cross the auction block and head to new owners. All were originally owned by GM, and each one comes with a special history to go along with it.

The first, and arguably most unique of all, is a burgundy Z06 (pictured below) with the VIN 001. That’s right, it’s the first C7 Corvette Z06 to roll off the production line – or at least the first one to get a VIN number. Apart from its deep red exterior, it comes with a set of unique wheels and a brown leather interior. It was first displayed at Bloomington Gold in June 2015.

The second C7 Z06 off the line, naturally, follows the first. It wears the VIN number 002 and a beautiful yellow exterior with black wheels and yellow accenting stripes. It was put on display in April 2015 at Laguna Seca, and the same year, took to the Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise and five other venues.

Following close behind is a Shark Gray Metallic example from 2015. It wears the VIN number 005, and was first displayed at Road Atlanta in October 2014, and the Chelsea Proving Grounds later that same month. It spent most of its short life at Spring Mountain in Pahrump, Nevada.

The fourth Z06 heading to auction is a Torch Red Metallic example that was first shown at the 2016 Indianapolis Grand Prix, and The Detroit Belle Isle Grand prix that following June. It wears the VIN number 010 and a unique set of black wheels with red accenting stripes to go along with it.

The final Z06 on this list is a so-called "black beauty" that was a part of the Ron Fellows Driving School at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch. It wears the VIN number 016 and even includes the Ron Fellows livery in the sale.

But amongst the sea of Z06s, there is at least one base C7 Corvette that comes included in the sale. It’s a silver-on-silver example with the VIN number 004. It was first displayed at the 2015 Brickyard 400, and eventually the 2016 Rolex 24.

Though Barrett-Jackson doesn’t given an estimate on any of these unique Corvettes, don’t expect them to go for cheap. The Palm Beach auction will take place from April 6 to 8, 2017.

Source: Barrett-Jackson



