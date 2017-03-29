With Holden abandoning domestic production in Australia and the Commodore becoming a variant of the new Opel Insignia, Australia is losing one of its homegrown muscle cars. However, the company Crossover Car Conversions is offering an alternative by doing right-hand drive conversions to the latest Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, according to Motor.

Getting the ZL1 to Australia and then converting it to right-hand drive is a rather expensive process. After paying the vehicle’s base price of $63,435 with a six-speed manual or $65,830 with a 10-speed manual, a buyer has to consider the hefty cost of shipping and local taxes. Swapping the steering wheel over is another $33,700 ($44,000 Australian dollars). The total cost for driving the hotrod Camaro in Oz is around $115,000 ($150,000 AUD).

The 2017 Camaro ZL1 is a mean machine no matter what continent it is on. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters). A top speed of 198 miles per hour (318 kilometers per hour) makes it the fastest Camaro ever. The machine is quite quick, too, with a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds. In part, the rapid acceleration is possible thanks to a 10-speed automatic that reportedly shifts quicker than Porsche’s dual-clutch PDK.

Chevy also offers the ZL1 with the hardcore 1LE package. It adds a carbon fiber body kit, Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers at all four corners, and wider wheels. The track-only GT4.R takes things even further but doesn't use the supercharged V8.

Holden Special Vehicles recently said goodbye to the rear-drive Commodore in Australia by introducing the limited edition GTS-R W1. It uses the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the previous-generation Corvette ZR1 but with 635 horsepower (474 kilowatt). At $127,930 ($166,990 AUD), the domestic, high-performance sedan is actually a little more than the post-conversion Camaro.

If any Aussies are considering importing a ZL1, consider reading Motor1's First Drive for an idea of what the muscle car is like to drive.

Source: Motor Mag, Crossover Car Conversions