After the cost of importing the muscle car to Australia from the U.S. and performing the labor, these ZL1's cost almost twice as much as from the factory.
With Holden abandoning domestic production in Australia and the Commodore becoming a variant of the new Opel Insignia, Australia is losing one of its homegrown muscle cars. However, the company Crossover Car Conversions is offering an alternative by doing right-hand drive conversions to the latest Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, according to Motor.
Getting the ZL1 to Australia and then converting it to right-hand drive is a rather expensive process. After paying the vehicle’s base price of $63,435 with a six-speed manual or $65,830 with a 10-speed manual, a buyer has to consider the hefty cost of shipping and local taxes. Swapping the steering wheel over is another $33,700 ($44,000 Australian dollars). The total cost for driving the hotrod Camaro in Oz is around $115,000 ($150,000 AUD).
The 2017 Camaro ZL1 is a mean machine no matter what continent it is on. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters). A top speed of 198 miles per hour (318 kilometers per hour) makes it the fastest Camaro ever. The machine is quite quick, too, with a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds. In part, the rapid acceleration is possible thanks to a 10-speed automatic that reportedly shifts quicker than Porsche’s dual-clutch PDK.
Chevy also offers the ZL1 with the hardcore 1LE package. It adds a carbon fiber body kit, Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers at all four corners, and wider wheels. The track-only GT4.R takes things even further but doesn't use the supercharged V8.
Holden Special Vehicles recently said goodbye to the rear-drive Commodore in Australia by introducing the limited edition GTS-R W1. It uses the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the previous-generation Corvette ZR1 but with 635 horsepower (474 kilowatt). At $127,930 ($166,990 AUD), the domestic, high-performance sedan is actually a little more than the post-conversion Camaro.
If any Aussies are considering importing a ZL1, consider reading Motor1's First Drive for an idea of what the muscle car is like to drive.
Source: Motor Mag, Crossover Car Conversions