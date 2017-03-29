Canadian electric carmaker Electra Meccanica out of Vancouver debuted two new vehicles at this week’s Vancouver Auto Show: the sporty Solo R, and the sporty-looking Tofino. While the Solo R builds on the same single-seat platform that was introduced back in September, the completely new Tofino hopes to add another sporty element to mix.

The proposed Tofino sports car, seen above in a rendering, would follow the same formula as the Solo before it. Power would come courtesy of an electric powertrain, but in this application, allowing for a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometer-per-hour) time of less than seven seconds, a top speed of 125 mph (200 kmh), and a range of up to 250 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge.







The company says that the Tofino will have a starting price of around $50,000 Canadian (approx. $37,000 USD) when it goes on sale, with estimated delivered to begin sometime in 2019. The roadster will come in five unique colors, including Titanium Silver, Electric Red, Raven Black, Arctic White, and Bionic Bronze. Interested buyers can put down a $1,000 deposit on the Electra Mecccanica website.

The new Solo R, meanwhile, is a race-prepped version of the Solo city car was saw back 2016. Apart form the polarizing green exterior, it comes with upgrades like larger wheels, racing slicks, bigger brakes, and a high-performance battery system. No word on power or range, both the Solo and Solo R will reportedly begin deliveries in 2018.

"We are very proud to showcase our company, along with a couple of extremely exciting new vehicles at our hometown show," said Mark West, President of Electra Meccanica. "The passion behind these cars is a massive step-forward for our brand and they represent the best of what we can achieve from a performance standpoint. Vancouver Auto Show attendees and others around the world will not be disappointed."

Source: Electra Meccanica



