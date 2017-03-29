Toyota will debut a new concept at next month’s New York Auto show dubbed the FT-4X. We don’t know much about it yet, but rumors are suggesting that it could be the FJ Cruiser replacement fans have been waiting for.

Seen here in a lone teaser image, we know that the FT-4X will be four-wheel drive, have off-road capable Goodyear tires… and that’s about it. Toyota is using the phrase, "Four Wheeling. Scene Stealing." in preparation of the debut. The identity of the concept was first revealed back in October when Toyota trademarked the FT-4X name in the U.S., which stands for "Future Toyota 4x4."

Being a 4x4, naturally, it would make sense that it could be a replacement to the beloved FJ Cruiser. The FJ Cruiser ended production at the end of 2016, but with rivals like the new Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco coming to market, Toyota could potentially introduce an even more off-road capable SUV to fray.

The 4.0-liter, 260-horsepower (193-kilowatt) V6 found on the outgoing FJ Cruiser will undoubtedly be replaced for something more eco friendly. Our best guess as to the new powertrain would be either a hybrid V6 setup similar to the Lexus LC, or a more powerful adaptation of the C-HR’s hybrid four-cylinder unit – though the former of which seems more likely.

We won’t know much else about the upcoming FT-4X until it makes its debut the New York Auto Show next month. Toyota will live stream the unveiling beginning at 9:00AM EST on April 12, 2017, so stay tuned for more details until then.

Source: Toyota



