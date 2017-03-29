From the pre-WWII Admiral to the all-new Insignia.

"The Opel Flagship" – under this motto the German brand will exhibit its large models from the last eight decades, from the pre-WWII Admiral to the all-new second generation Insignia, during the Techno Classica in Essen, Germany.

Opel Techno Classica exhibition
Ten years after the launch of the Admiral and Super 6 in 1937, both featuring six-cylinder engines, the first generation Kapitan saw the light of day, one of the bestselling six-cylinders in Germany. It was also popular abroad, as nearly 60 percent of its production was exported. The example that will be on display in Essen has a very important place in the company’s history – it’s the two-millionth Opel ever built and features 24-carat gold plated decorative elements.

In the mid-1960s, Opel’s upper class consisted of three models - Kapitan, Admiral, and Diplomat. During this decade, the brand started offering V8 engines for the first time in the flagship Diplomat model. The motor was sourced from the United States, linked to an automatic transmission, and was delivering 190 horsepower. In 1965, the V8 was introduced as an option to the Kapitan and Admiral with only 113 and 622 units sold respectively.

Forty years after the debut of the original Admiral, Opel introduced the Senator, the brand’s spearhead of the model portfolio. The Senator and its coupe version, the Monza, were the first Opels with an independent rear suspension and are still considered as two of the most spectacular vehicles the German marque has ever created.

Another forty years later, in 2017, Opel introduced the all-new, second generation Insignia, which will make its first home appearance in Essen following its public debut in Geneva earlier this month. We’ve discussed the sexy new sedan and wagon a couple of times, but this time Opel highlights their latest generation matrix LED headlights and sophisticated all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring. The model is already on sale across Europe.

