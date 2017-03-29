Spearheaded by industry veterans Nicola Colombo, Valerio Fumagalli, and Adriano Stellino, the Volt “is completely modifiable to design a unique motorbike. Italian Volt is conceived to be the personal creation of its own rider, working as a sort of design canvas for a tailor-made riding high class experience.”

With a range of 124 miles (200 kilometers), and maximum speed of 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour), the Volt offers a minimum 80-percent charge in 40 minutes. Weight is listed at 540 pounds (245 kilograms). The owner can select personal torque and engine braking settings, and a mobile app allows the rider to monitor the charging status remotely. The Volt (we can foresee a possible trademark issue with General Motors) features Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.





The Volt’s chassis and bodywork are made of 3D-printed components, allowing the buyer to choose one of three versions: Scrambler, Roadster or Cafe Racer. No retail price has been announced.