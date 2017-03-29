Meet the ultimate rock climber.

Toyota and the American producer of toy trucks Tonka have teamed up to create what is described as “a full-size dream toy for adults.” The Hilux Tonka concept is “an impressive rock-crawling truck that combines the enviable reputations for toughness and durability that dominate the Toyota and Tonka DNAs.”

As the name suggests, the study is based on the Hilux, the "unbreakable" global pickup of the Japanese brand, and has been created to celebrate the model’s “breakthrough” in becoming Australia's best-selling vehicle last year. The concept was designed, assembled, and tested by the Australian Toyota team.

Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept
Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept
Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept

Under the black-yellow livery is a range-topping Hilux SR5, powered by a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine. As standard, it sends power to all four 35-inch tires. The ground clearance has been increased by six inches (150 millimeters) and the vehicle now sits on a high-riding axles and heavy-duty suspension.

More about the Hilux:

The offroad appearance is enhanced by a new front bar and a hood with a carbon-fiber skin and air scoops. High-performance LED lighting in the bar and roof pod provides “excellent night vision for off-road trails.” At the back, transformations include a new tailgate, also wrapped in carbon fiber, that incorporates an integrated spoiler and two vents for improved airflow.

Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept
Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept
Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept

With this concept Toyota Australia is celebrating the fact Australians have bought more than 920,000 examples of the Hilux since its launch in 1968. Also, it is the first vehicle other than a passenger car to be the best-selling vehicle in the country. Globally, the pickup has recorded more than 16 million sales.

Source: Toyota

Be part of something big