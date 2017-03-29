Ready to make its public debut next month at the Shanghai Motor Show, the Vision E Concept is Skoda’s way of announcing its green push in the forthcoming years. It takes the shape of a five-door coupe-SUV mashup with a very interesting exterior design, although for now we only have design sketches and everyone knows these are more attractive than the real deal.

Noticeable are the very short front and rear overhangs, the typical oversized wheels you’ll find on most recent concepts, and the lack of a conventional B-pillar. Thanks to a long wheelbase spanning at 2,850 mm (112 inches), the Vision E aims to provide a roomy interior cabin as one would expect from a Skoda-badged car. The styling might be a taste of things to come as far as a Kodiaq Coupe, which has already been confirmed to arrive by 2019, at least in China:

At the heart of the showcar is an all-electric powertrain delivering a total output of 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts) providing the coupe-SUV with a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph). Skoda isn’t saying a word about the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time, but it does mention the concept “accelerates instantaneously and dynamically.” It goes on to specify the vehicle boasts an all-wheel-drive layout and comes with a lithium-ion battery pack providing enough juice for 310 miles (500 kilometers) between charges.

Aside from signaling the brand’s EV intentions, the Vision E is also a preview of Skoda’s autonomous driving system as the car is smart enough to drive on its own in the city and on the motorways. The Czech marque mentions the onboard computers, sensors, and cameras all work together to allow the vehicle perform overtaking maneuvers as well as stay in lane and swerve. Not only that, but the coupe-SUV can find an empty parking space, occupy it, and then drive off without any human assistance.

Skoda’s very first electrified production car will be the flagship Superb destined to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2019. A year later, a pure EV is going to be launched and will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB platform. By the middle of the next decade, Skoda is going to have a total of five all-electric models on sale in various segments.

Source: Skoda