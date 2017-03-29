If you happen to have an A4 or an A5 on order, we’re afraid we have some bad news as the joyous delivery day has likely been pushed back by several days. The reason for that has to do with the fact Audi’s main factory in Ingolstadt, Germany has paused production of the two model lines due to a lack of parts after a fire broke out at one of its supplier.

According to a company spokeswoman, the supplier is in charge of making front wall cladding and had to halt production on Monday in the aftermath of the fire. Audi is putting together around 1,400 units of the A4 and A5 models and their many versions on a daily basis, which means that it’s going to lose several thousand vehicles this week at the second-largest car plant in Europe. Approximately 8,500 workers have been asked to stay home during this production hiatus.

Besides the A4 and A5 models and their derivatives, the Ingolstadt facility is also responsible for the tiny Q2 crossover and the A3 range (including S3 and RS3 models). All of these models are being produced by around 44,000 employees at a massive factory that has a site area of 2,737,500 square meters (29.5 million sq. ft.).

In 2016, Audi’s Ingolstadt manufacturing facility managed to build a total of 592,337 vehicles. A car rolls off the assembly line once every 30 seconds, or more than 2,500 units each day. The previous generation Q5 midsize crossover was among the models produced at the plant, but assembly of its successor has been relocated to the company’s shiny new factory in San José Chiapa, Mexico.

The A4 and A5 are also being built by Audi in Neckarsulm, but the parts shortage has not hampered production at this site.

Source: Audi via Automotive News Europe