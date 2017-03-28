Hide press release Show press release

New from NOVITEC:



363 kW / 494 HP, carbon aerodynamic enhancement and

22-inch king-sized wheels for the Maserati Levante



For decades, NOVITEC has been one of the top go-to destinations in the world for

exclusive refinement of super sports cars and luxury sedans. With a

sophisticated customization range for the Maserati Levante, the company now for

the first time also turns its attention to the personalization of an SUV.



NOVITEC highlights the high-performance character of the Italian 4x4 with a

particularly powerful variant of the twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine rated at 363 kW

/ 494 HP and producing a peak torque of 660 Nm. With it, the tuned SUV does

naught to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed increases to 272 km/h.

Performance upgrades are of course also available for the two diesel models.

Further NOVITEC upgrades for the Maserati SUV are naked carbon aerodynamicenhancement

components with sporty-elegant styling, 22-inch king-sized wheels,

a ride-height lowering module for the suspension, active sound tuning for the

diesel, and exclusive options for the interior.



The expertise that the NOVITEC engine specialists amassed over the course of decades

provides the perfect basis for the performance upgrades for the Maserati Levante. The

NOVITEC N-TRONIC plug-and-play performance kits realize the added power with changed

mapping of the electronic engine control unit. However, the development focused not only on

high performance: The hallmark traits of all NOVITEC performance kits are a powerful torque

curve, flawless refinement, exemplary emissions, moderate fuel consumption and maximum

durability.



In the most powerful variant, which in the Levante S is rated at 316 kW / 430 HP, NOVITEC

engineering boosts the output of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 gasoline engine by 47 kW / 64 HP.

Peak torque grows by 80 Nm at the same time. With a new output of 363 kW / 494 HP at a low

5,300 rpm and 660 Nm, which are on tap constantly between 1,700 and 4,900 rpm, the allwheel-drive

SUV sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed increases from

stock 264 km/h to 272 km/h.



Because the diesel models account for a large percentage of Levant models sold, NOVITEC

also offers engine tuning for the two versions of the three-liter six-cylinder common-rail

compression-ignition engine. On the version rated at 202 kW / 275 HP as standard, the

installation of the N-TRONIC tuning module unleashes an additional 35 kW / 47 HP and boosts

torque by 80 Nm. In harmonious concert with the eight-speed automatic, the NOVITEC version

of the Levante turbodiesel with 237 kW / 322 HP at a low 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 680

Nm at an even lower 2,200 rpm accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds or seventenths

of a second faster than the production car. Even more important for day-to-day driving is

the fact that thanks to the tremendous increase in torque, the SUV can be operated in even

more superior fashion and consequently remains fuel-efficient despite the improved driving

performance.



There is also a NOVITEC N-TRONIC performance module for the diesel variant rated ex-factory

at 184 kW / 250 HP, which is available on the Italian market. After the installation of the module,

the driver commands 221 kW / 301 HP and 680 Nm of torque.



Also available for the diesel versions of the Levante is the NOVITEC module for the standard

electronic Active Sound System for the exhaust. When the driver pushes the “Sport” button in

the cockpit, the processor-driven auxiliary control unit lends the V-6 turbodiesel an even more

thrilling engine sound.



The increased driving fun is complemented by even sportier looks courtesy of the NOVITEC

designers. To this end, NOVITEC offers aerodynamic-enhancement parts optimized in the wind

tunnel. As a welcome secondary effect, these components result in further optimized handling

stability at high speeds by reducing aerodynamic lift on the front and rear axle.



The NOVITEC bodywork components are made from naked carbon and lend the SUV a touch

of motor racing flair. In addition, they similarly represent a perfect combination of lightweight

construction and strength. Because of their precise fit, the components also spare the Levante

owner the expenses for painting the attachments. The NOVITEC bodywork conversion

comprises a front and rear spoiler, rocker panels and a rear diffuser. It comes in a compete set

whose components are also available separately.



Of course, the exclusive designer appearance also includes extravagant 22-inch king-sized

wheels. The one-piece NOVITEC NM1 wheels with five double-spokes comes with a silver,

matte black, or titanium finish. The latter is also available with a polished wheel center. They are

available as a complete wheel set and without tires. The wheels of sizes 9Jx22 at the front and

11Jx22 on the rear axle are mounted with high-performance street tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22

and 295/30 ZR 22.



To round off the thrilling looks and further optimize the handling, NOVITEC lowers the ride

height of the Italian high-class SUV by about 25 millimeters with the help of modified controls for

the standard air suspension.



Upon customer request, NOVITEC also offers exclusive interior appointments finished with

perfect artisanry and tailored to the Maserati Levante owner’s personal preferences with regard

to color, material and design.