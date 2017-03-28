The weather is warming up in Germany, and Land Rover is back at the Nürburgring for developing the facelift for the Range Rover Sport SVR. This is our first chance to see the high-performance luxury crossover at the track this year, and it’s wearing some new parts since the last time.







The front end now sports mesh in the grille, and there appear to be new headlights with a more angular shape. A revised lower fascia also has more prominent mesh and a more complicated overall design with additional inlets. Massive intakes are easily visible through the camouflage.

Massive black, split-spoke wheels now fill up the wheel wells. Large brake rotors with red calipers are visible behind them.

Most of the rear end looks the same, except for a completely different lower fascia. As opposed to the quartet of circular tailpipes before, the exhaust outlets now have squared-off exits. The diffuser surrounds them now, too.

The revised Range Rover Sport SVR should have a power upgrade over the existing 5.0-liter supercharged V8’s 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. The improvements should cut a few tenths off the already impressive sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

The wait for official details about updated Sport SVR shouldn’t be too long. Jaguar Land Rover’s development of test mules on model is now at least a year old. The company’s high-performance operation also now has an updated workshop, which gives the team more room and 250 more employees. JLR intends to launch one new SVR-spec model each year through 2020.

JLR’s high-performance crossover range will grow even larger with the F-Pace SVR. It’ll reportedly also use the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 but with a lower output than the version in the Range Rover Sport.

Photo Source: Automedia