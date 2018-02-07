This rare Continental GT3-R can be yours for a cool $215,000, which is rated a Fair Deal by the exotic car price evaluation tool on MotorGT where it's up for sale. It’s one of just 300 examples ever produced, and number 60 of 99 available to buyers in the U.S. Apart from the powerful engine and race-inspired exterior, it’s been driven just 9,769 miles (5,471 kilometers) since new.

Considering most examples have already been accounted for, finding another as clean as this won’t be easy. Not to mention, your purchase will include a matching Bell Racing GT3 helmet and a Breitling GT3 watch, the latter of which alone costs $16K.

Just because it shares the same name and platform doesn’t mean the Bentley Continental GT3-R uses the same subtle approach as its more luxurious, non GT3-R counterpart. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that pumps out 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque, making it one of the fastest Bentley products ever.

From a standstill, the Continental GT3-R will hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 189 mph (304 kmh). Weighing in at 4,937 pounds (2,239 kilograms), it’s not the lightest sports car on the market – but it is the lightest Bentley, making its surprisingly nimble for its size.

Call 1-786-626-8081 or visit MotorGT for more information.

Source: MotorGT