Ford is freshening up its Tourneo Courier cargo van for 2017. While the current-generation has been on the market since 2013 – first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show – the new facelift should see a fresher front fascia, and even a new engine... if we’re lucky.

Though it’s hard to distinguish any significant features, the Tourneo Courier was spotted testing on public roads in Northern Sweden wearing a healthy amount of camouflage on its front fascia. It’s the second time we’ve seen the camouflaged cargo van; back in October it was spied on the back of a flatbed.

Some noticeable changes to the front fascia come by way of the intake, which is wider and lower than the previous generation, while the grille now features a set of vertical slats as opposed to the horizontal bars found on the current model.







The headlights look a bit more defined as well. Unfortunately, it seems no changes have been made to the side panels or rear (yet), suggesting this could be either a mid-cycle refresh, or the prototype is still in early development before its official debut next year.

Like the current-generation Tourneo, the new model is expected to ride on Ford’s Global B platform, which underpins cars like the new Fiesta. The engines, meanwhile, shouldn’t get any significant changes, but could see a range of new gas and diesel options, similar to the seventh-generation Fiesta.

The Fiesta, you might remember, features a 1.0-liter Ecoboost three-cylinder with 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts), 123 hp (92 kW), and 138 hp (103 kW), and a gasoline-fueled 1.1-liter three-cylinder with 69 hp (52 kW) or 84 hp (63 kW). A 1.5-liter diesel also offers either 84 hp (63 kW) or 118 hp (88 kW). Expect to see the new Tourneo Courier early in 2017.