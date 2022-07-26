Articles by James Kiefer

James Kiefer, Multimedia Producer

James Kiefer has been writing about automotive products on Motor1 since 2021, and in that time has assessed hundreds of products. He’s reviewed everything from the best headlight restoration kits to OBD2 scanners right through to dash cams, giving him an in-depth knowledge of what products are good for car owners and how they can fit into a driver’s lifestyle. Outside of auto products, James is an award-winning action photographer and writer with content creation chops that stretch back to the heart of NASCAR country. Highlights from his portfolio range from shots of record-setting foot races to the carnage of demolition derbies. When not lugging a camera around or writing auto product reviews, James can be found at classic car shows seeking the perfect Chevelle.

Expertise

Auto products

Auto Industry Experience

Writer for Motor1 (2021-present)

Previous Professional Experience

Multimedia Journalist, Statesville Record & Landmark (2018-2020)

