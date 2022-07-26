USA / Global
James Kiefer
James Kiefer

James Kiefer,

Multimedia Producer

James Kiefer has been writing about automotive products on Motor1 since 2021, and in that time has assessed hundreds of products. He’s reviewed everything from the best headlight restoration kits to OBD2 scanners right through to dash cams, giving him an in-depth knowledge of what products are good for car owners and how they can fit into a driver’s lifestyle. Outside of auto products, James is an award-winning action photographer and writer with content creation chops that stretch back to the heart of NASCAR country. Highlights from his portfolio range from shots of record-setting foot races to the carnage of demolition derbies. When not lugging a camera around or writing auto product reviews, James can be found at classic car shows seeking the perfect Chevelle.

 

Expertise

  • Auto products

Auto Industry Experience

  • Writer for Motor1 (2021-present)

Previous Professional Experience

  • Multimedia Journalist, Statesville Record & Landmark (2018-2020)

Education

  • B.A. in Music/Minor in Radio Broadcasting from UNCG

Articles by James Kiefer

Products & Services Fiesta Auto Insurance Reviews: Cost and Discounts (2022)

Fiesta Auto Insurance Reviews: Cost and Discounts (2022)

Learn what you can expect from purchasing an auto policy with Fiesta Auto Insurance.
By James Kiefer Jul 26 2022
Products & Services Best Backseat Baby Mirrors

Best Backseat Baby Mirrors

Get the best view of your young child with these backseat baby mirrors.
By James Kiefer Jul 01 2022
Products & Services Best Car Trays

Best Car Trays

Get more comfort out of your car with these car trays.
By James Kiefer Jul 01 2022
Products & Services 5 Best Car Waxes (2022 Guide)

5 Best Car Waxes (2022 Guide)

At-home car waxing can be both simple and effective.
By James Kiefer Jun 09 2022
Products & Services Best Dash Cam

Best Dash Cam

Dash cam footage can help with your insurance claim after an accident.
By James Kiefer Jun 07 2022
Products & Services 5 Best Car Stereo Systems Of 2022

5 Best Car Stereo Systems Of 2022

Our team reviewed the five best car stereos that keep your devices and car in sync.
By James Kiefer Jun 07 2022
Products & Services Best OBD2 Scanner

Best OBD2 Scanner

We look at the five best OBD2 scanners that can help solve a check engine light.
By James Kiefer Jun 06 2022
Products & Services Best Auto Glass Cleaners

Best Auto Glass Cleaners

A quality windshield cleaner is the “cherry on top” when it comes to car detailing.
By James Kiefer Jun 06 2022

Products & Services Best Backup Cameras

Best Backup Cameras

We chose the five top backup camera kits based on features, ease of installation, performance, and price.
By James Kiefer Jun 06 2022
Products & Services Best Car Window Tints

Best Car Window Tints

Keep your vehicle cool with a car window tint job.
By James Kiefer Jun 03 2022
Products & Services Car Covers (2022 Buyers Guide)

Car Covers (2022 Buyers Guide)

Looking to protect your vehicle while it's not in use?
By James Kiefer Jun 02 2022
Products & Services Best Car Buffers

Best Car Buffers

Restore your car’s paint with a car buffer that will remove paint imperfections.
By James Kiefer May 27 2022
Products & Services 5 Best Car Vacuums: 2022 Guide

5 Best Car Vacuums: 2022 Guide

See which vacuums performed well on our test vehicle.
By James Kiefer May 23 2022
Products & Services The 5 Best Remote Car Starters (2022 Review)

The 5 Best Remote Car Starters (2022 Review)

Unlock or start your vehicle from inside your home or other locations with one of our five best remote car starters.
By James Kiefer May 23 2022
Products & Services Best Car Emergency Kits

Best Car Emergency Kits

You should tailor your car emergency kit to your needs.
By James Kiefer May 13 2022
Products & Services Best All-Season Tires

Best All-Season Tires

If your tires are four or more years old and are starting to bald, it may be time to replace them.
By James Kiefer May 11 2022
Products & Services The 5 Best Breathalyzers (2022 Review)

The 5 Best Breathalyzers (2022 Review)

If you’ve had a couple beers and want to drive home safely, read our review on the five best breathalyzers that will test your BAC level.
By James Kiefer May 11 2022
Products & Services The 5 Best Floor Mats For Cars (2022 Review)

The 5 Best Floor Mats For Cars (2022 Review)

Protect your vehicle’s carpet from debris and stains with the best floor mats on the market.
By James Kiefer May 09 2022
Products & Services Best Synthetic Oils

Best Synthetic Oils

We review five of the best synthetic oils to help you get the best out of your engine.
By James Kiefer May 05 2022
Products & Services Best Truck Covers

Best Truck Covers

Shopping for the right truck cover can be hard, but our comprehensive review makes it easier.
By James Kiefer Apr 28 2022
Products & Services Best Van Covers

Best Van Covers

The right van cover for you will depend on a few different factors.
By James Kiefer Apr 14 2022
Products & Services Best Tire Inflators

Best Tire Inflators

See which tire inflators stand out above the rest.
By James Kiefer Apr 14 2022
Products & Services Best SUV Covers

Best SUV Covers

Top-notch SUV covers can vary based on your specific needs.
By James Kiefer Apr 13 2022
Products & Services Best Car Wash Soap

Best Car Wash Soap

Protect your paint job and keep your car looking new with one of the top car wash soaps on the market.
By James Kiefer Apr 04 2022
