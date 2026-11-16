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Diesel Engines Make More Torque Than Ever, And It's Not An Accident

Big pulling power doesn't always mean big horsepower. Here's why diesel trucks and sports cars play by very different rules.

Photo by: Ram

Dan Mihalascu

By: Dan Mihalascu

Nov 16, at 1:00pm ET

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Torque and horsepower are two of the most important numbers in an engine's specifications, but they don't tell drivers the same thing. While horsepower tends to get the spotlight in performance-car advertisements, torque is often the bigger selling point for pickup trucks, diesel engines, and vehicles designed to tow heavy loads.

Interestingly, some engines produce significantly more torque than horsepower, which might seem strange until you understand how the two measurements work. The difference is not necessarily a sign of an engine being underpowered. In fact, it's often the result of deliberate engineering choices that prioritize pulling power over high-speed performance.

Torque And Horsepower Measure Different Things

Although they're closely related, torque and horsepower measure two different aspects of engine performance. Torque measures rotational force, or how much twisting force an engine applies to its crankshaft. In the United States, it's generally measured in pound-feet (lb-ft), while most other countries use newton-meters (Nm).

Horsepower, on the other hand, measures how quickly an engine can perform work. It's a measurement of power rather than force alone. The two figures are connected through engine speed, meaning an engine can produce substantial torque without necessarily generating equally impressive horsepower. The relationship is expressed through a simple formula:

Horsepower = (Torque × RPM) ÷ 5,252

This explains why engine speed matters so much. An engine producing 400 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM generates approximately 228 horsepower at that moment. If it maintains the same torque while increasing its RPM, its horsepower output increases as well.

Diesel Engines Are Designed To Produce Substantial Low-RPM Torque

Diesel engines are among the best examples of engines that produce more torque than horsepower. They're particularly popular in heavy-duty pickup trucks and commercial vehicles because they deliver substantial twisting force at relatively low engine speeds.

Part of the reason comes down to their combustion process. Diesel engines typically operate with higher compression ratios than comparable gasoline engines, and modern turbocharging systems help them deliver significant cylinder pressure and torque.

Their combustion characteristics and engine calibration also make them particularly well-suited to producing strong pulling power without needing to rev as high as many gasoline engines.

Consider GM's new 'Mongoose' 8.3-liter Duramax turbodiesel available in the 2027 Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups. It produces 555 horsepower and 1,230 lb-ft of torque. That's an enormous amount of twisting force, making the engine particularly suitable for demanding towing and hauling applications.

Why Trucks Prioritize Torque Over Horsepower

When a pickup truck is towing a large camper or hauling heavy equipment, strong low-RPM torque is particularly useful. The engine needs to generate enough force to move the vehicle and its load, especially when accelerating from a standstill or climbing a steep grade.

This is why manufacturers often emphasize torque figures when advertising heavy-duty trucks. Drivers who regularly tow trailers generally appreciate an engine that can deliver substantial pulling power without constantly needing to reach high RPM. Some of the biggest advantages of strong low-speed torque include:

Easier acceleration under load: More torque helps a heavily loaded vehicle get moving from a standstill.

Better towing performance: Strong low-RPM torque helps maintain momentum when pulling heavy trailers.

Improved hill climbing: The engine can deliver the pulling force needed to tackle steep inclines.

Less need for high engine speeds: Drivers can often access substantial pulling power without constantly revving the engine.

However, maximum towing capacity is not determined by engine torque alone. Transmission gearing, cooling capacity, axle ratings, brakes, chassis construction, and gross combined weight ratings all play important roles. For manufacturers, prioritizing torque is a practical decision. A truck doesn't necessarily need to rev like a sports car to do its job effectively.

Why Sports Cars Often Prioritize Horsepower

Sports cars typically have different performance goals. Rather than focusing primarily on towing and hauling, they're designed to deliver strong acceleration and maintain performance at higher speeds.

This is where horsepower becomes particularly important. A high-revving naturally aspirated engine might produce less torque than a large diesel engine, but it can generate impressive horsepower by maintaining that torque at much higher RPM.

For example, a sports car engine that produces 350 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 RPM generates approximately 466 horsepower at that engine speed. That's considerably more horsepower than an engine producing the same torque at 3,000 RPM.

Turbocharged gasoline engines can offer another approach, combining substantial low-end torque with strong horsepower higher in the rev range.

What Do Car Enthusiasts Think About Torque vs. Horsepower?

The debate over torque and horsepower is alive and well on Reddit. In discussions on r/askcarguys and r/cars, enthusiasts point out that strong low-RPM torque can make a vehicle feel more responsive in everyday driving. Drivers appreciate needing fewer downshifts and having pulling power available without pushing the engine toward its redline.

However, other Reddit users argue that horsepower remains the more useful measurement when comparing acceleration potential. In a separate discussion about why torque is often overlooked, commenters emphasized that torque and horsepower are interconnected rather than competing measurements.

A discussion about why diesel engines are popular also highlighted towing capability, fuel economy, and strong pulling performance as major reasons drivers prefer diesel powertrains. Ultimately, the discussions reflect what many enthusiasts recognize, namely that peak horsepower and torque figures don't tell the whole story. The engine's power curve, gearing, and intended application matter just as much.

Does More Torque Than Horsepower Mean A Better Engine?

Not necessarily. An engine producing more torque than horsepower is not automatically stronger, faster, or more efficient than one with a higher horsepower rating. The two figures need to be considered alongside engine speed, vehicle weight, gearing, and the vehicle's intended purpose.

There's also an interesting mathematical detail worth knowing: when torque is measured in lb-ft and power in mechanical horsepower, the two figures are numerically equal at approximately 5,252 RPM. Below that engine speed, the numerical torque figure will generally be higher, while above it, horsepower will generally be higher. This doesn't mean an engine reaches peak torque or peak horsepower at that point; it's simply where the two measurements intersect numerically.

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When comparing engines, it's worth paying attention to more than their maximum output figures. Consider the RPM at which peak torque and horsepower are produced, how broad the powerband is, and how the engine performs in the vehicle it's powering.

Ultimately, prioritizing torque over horsepower or the other way around doesn't mean that one type of engine is inherently superior to the other. It all depends on what the engine is designed to do.

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