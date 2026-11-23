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These 22 States Don't Require Front License Plates

Some states require two license plates, while others need just one. Here's why front plates aren't mandatory everywhere.

Dan Mihalascu

By: Dan Mihalascu

Nov 23, at 7:00am ET

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If you've ever driven across the United States, you may have noticed that not every car has a license plate mounted on its front bumper. While some vehicles display registration plates at both ends, others have just one at the rear. It's not an oversight or necessarily a case of someone breaking the law. In many cases, it's simply a matter of where the vehicle is registered.

Unlike countries with nationwide license plate requirements, the United States allows individual states to establish their own rules. That means drivers in some states can legally skip the front plate altogether, while motorists elsewhere can face a ticket for doing the same thing. But why is there such a difference, and does having just one license plate actually make a difference?

It All Comes Down to State Laws

As of November 2026, 22 U.S. states generally require only a rear license plate on standard passenger vehicles, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). The remaining states, along with Washington, D.C., generally require registration plates at both ends, although some jurisdictions have specific exceptions. The 22 states that generally don't require front license plates are:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

West Virginia

For drivers in these states, having an empty front license plate bracket is not a problem. However, requirements can vary depending on vehicle classification and registration type, so it's always worth checking local regulations.

Saving Money Is One of the Biggest Reasons

Producing millions of license plates costs money, and eliminating the front plate can help states reduce administrative and manufacturing expenses. Every additional plate requires materials, production, handling, and distribution.

The savings might seem relatively small for an individual vehicle, but they can become substantial when applied to an entire state's vehicle population. Wyoming, for example, examined the potential financial benefits of switching from two plates to one. Its Department of Transportation estimated annual savings of approximately $407,977.

Those savings included reduced spending on aluminum, reflective sheeting, packaging materials, and registration stickers. While the actual figures vary from state to state, the financial argument is an important part of the discussion.

Automakers and Drivers Appreciate Cleaner Front Ends

Another reason some states don't require front plates has to do with vehicle design. Modern cars feature increasingly elaborate front bumpers, aerodynamic elements, large grilles, and distinctive styling details. Adding a rectangular metal plate can interfere with the appearance of these components.

This is particularly noticeable on sports cars and luxury vehicles, where designers spend considerable time developing the front-end appearance. Some models don't even have a dedicated front license plate mounting point in certain markets.

For owners, a rear-only requirement means they don't have to drill holes into an otherwise pristine bumper or purchase aftermarket brackets. It also gives automakers more freedom to design vehicles without having to accommodate a front plate in every configuration.

Front License Plates Make It Easier for Police to Identify Vehicles

So why do other states insist on having two plates? One of the biggest arguments is law enforcement. A front license plate provides another opportunity to identify a vehicle, particularly when it's approaching an officer or a traffic camera.

It can also help investigators identify vehicles involved in accidents, hit-and-run incidents, and other criminal activities. Automated license plate recognition systems can benefit from having registration numbers visible at both ends of a vehicle, increasing the opportunities to capture identifying information.

Of course, a front plate doesn't guarantee that every passing vehicle will be identified. Dirt, damage, poor lighting, and obstructions can still make registration numbers difficult to read. Nevertheless, states that require two plates generally consider the additional identification opportunity worth the relatively modest cost.

What Do Drivers Think About Front License Plates?

Reddit drivers are divided over front license plates, with aesthetics emerging as a common complaint. In a discussion on r/cars about vehicles ruined by front plates, users pointed to sports cars and distinctive grilles where an extra plate can disrupt the original design. Others discussed the difficulty of mounting plates on bumpers that weren't designed to accommodate them.

The debate also extends to enforcement. In a discussion on r/newjersey about drivers missing front plates, motorists suggested that inconsistent enforcement makes some drivers less concerned about displaying the required plate. A separate thread about the apparent increase in missing front plates raised questions about whether police are still prioritizing these violations.

Interestingly, not everyone sees front plates as unnecessary. Some Reddit users argue that displaying registration numbers at both ends makes vehicles easier to identify, particularly for law enforcement and witnesses. The discussion highlights the same trade-off behind state legislation: preserving vehicle styling and convenience versus maintaining another useful way to identify cars.

Some States Have Changed Their Requirements

Front license plate laws aren't set in stone. Several states have reconsidered their requirements over the years, deciding that the financial and design benefits of a single-plate system outweigh the advantages of maintaining two.

Ohio eliminated its front license plate requirement on July 1, 2020, while Alaska moved away from requiring front plates for ordinary passenger vehicles in 2022. Utah followed suit, eliminating its general front plate requirement effective January 1, 2025.

However, drivers shouldn't assume that they can remove their front plates simply because another state doesn't require them. Registration requirements generally depend on where a vehicle is registered, not just where it's being driven. California and Texas, for example, continue to require front and rear plates for most passenger vehicles.

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Ultimately, the debate comes down to balancing manufacturing costs, vehicle styling, convenience, and law enforcement needs. A single plate might be enough for some states, while others believe the additional visibility provided by a second one is worth keeping.

For drivers, the simplest rule is to know the requirements where their vehicle is registered before deciding whether that front bumper can remain plate-free.

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