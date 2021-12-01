The Dodge Viper is one of America's most special supercars, and there was no model better than the vaunted Viper ACR. Now you can enter for a chance to win this 2009 Dodge Viper ACR! This is a collectors' grade example with just 930 miles on its odometer. If you win, Dream Giveaway will also send you home with $25,000 to pay for taxes. Donate $25 or more to enter and we'll even double your entry tickets as a bonus for Motor1.com readers.

That's right, this Dodge Viper ACR is cherry, mint, and untouched. Kept in climate-controlled storage since delivery, it's as fresh as the day it was assembled. But hey, if you win, you can do whatever you want with your ACR; feel free to rack up the miles enjoying this version of the venerable Viper that was designed for elite track performance.

As with all Vipers, this ACR model from 2009 is powered by a V10 engine and doesn't rely on any forced induction. The motor is a monstrous 8.4 liters in displacement and produces 600 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. It can not only destroy others cars in a straight line, but this snake can tackle corners like a legit race car.

Back in 2009, this particular car was sold with an MSRP over $107,000. That included the desirable $13,000 ACR package that came with 18x10 and 18x13 forged Sidewinder wheels, ACR badging, a competition-spec suspension, front splitter spoiler, and massive rear wing spoiler. It also included the optional ACR driver-side stripe.

If you recall, Dodge ceased production of the Viper in 2017, which makes it highly collectible, especially limited edition versions like the ACR. Dream Giveaway will even give you $25,000 to pay Uncle Sam for any taxes owed on your grand prize.

Dodge ceased production of the Viper in 2017, which makes it highly collectible, especially limited edition versions like the ACR.