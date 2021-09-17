Welcome to the world of BMW. In this case, we mean that figuratively and literally, as Motor1.com Senior Editor Jeff Perez joins Bruce and Smith on Rambling About Cars to talk about his weeklong adventure with BMW in Germany. Munich is where you'll find BMW's headquarters, so in addition to reporting from the 2021 Munich Motor Show, Perez spent all kinds of time around Bimmers from the past, present, and yes, the future.

As such, the first half of this week's show is an ode to BMW. It's especially interesting because, from an outside perspective, Mercedes-Benz absolutely dominated headlines from the Munich show despite it being held in BMW's backyard. Mercedes certainly had more vehicle debuts, both in production and concept form. But as Perez explains, BMW was active at the event in its own way. The curious i Vision Circular concept was arguably the company's headlining act, but whereas Mercedes was all about electricity, BMW was strutting its in-house customization team with an M4 Competition wearing a Hulk-approved shade of green.

There was also the iX5 hydrogen fuel-cell SUV concept that wasn't just on display. BMW used several as shuttle vehicles around Munich. Perez spent time in one, which led to a larger discussion on why a hydrogen infrastructure for fuel-cell vehicles is all but ignored. Perez is on-board with hydrogen as a great alternative to electricity that could better serve people in rural areas. Smith agrees and busts out a wild conspiracy theory about electric high-rollers trying to kill hydrogen. Bruce rolls his eyes and points out the expense involved in developing hydrogen for fuel-cell use, not to mention its tendency to explode.

But wait, there's more.

Photo Credit: Motor1.com / Jeff Perez

During his weeklong stay in BMW's care, Perez attended numerous presentations and drive events for current and future BMW vehicles, some of which you'll read about in a few weeks here at Motor1.com. BMW also opened up its fabulous Munich museum and Perez was happy to oblige all of us with photos from his trip. From weird concepts we hadn't seen before to an M3 family portrait, it was a glorious walk down memory lane. It was also the catalyst for Perez to drop a conspiracy theory of his own regarding BMW's current design direction. And you know what? He might be onto something.

Gallery: BMW Group Classic Museum

35 Photos

Photo Credit: Jeff Perez

In any case, peruse his images (above) from the museum and tell us about your favorite BMWs. For that matter, share your thoughts on hydrogen fuel cells versus batteries, or BMW's bonkers design strategy. The world is listening and so are we ... drop a comment below, at our Motor1 Podcasts YouTube page (where you should also like and follow) or email us: podcast@motor1.com.

The podcast closes with a classing Rambling About Cars cheap car challenge, but with a twist. This time around there are three players, and with Perez as the guest, he chose the criteria: Find the best hatchback under $10,000 within a reasonable driving distance. This time around, Bruce and Smith don't make the same choices, but there are some surprising picks. Naturally, one is mired in controversy, though it depends on your definition of a hatchback. There are some rear-wheel-drive muscle cars with hatches, after all.

Rambling About Cars #38 Preview

We're very excited to have another special guest next week. If you watched Getaway Driver on the Discovery channel the last few weeks you'll instantly recognize this driver among drivers. We will chat about his experience of being on the show, his unyielding passion for a particular car, and trust us when we say he's the most dedicated, dynamic enthusiast you'll ever meet. It's an episode you won't want to miss.

Where To Listen

In addition to our Motor1 Podcasts YouTube channel, you can still catch us on your favorite audio channel every Friday as always. You'll find Rambling About Cars on every major podcast platform including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please like, follow, and comment because it exposes the show to more car crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better.