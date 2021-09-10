It's podcast time! And, get ready for some spicy hot takes this week. Clint Simone joins us to talk about the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, the new 2022 Subaru WRX, and the Mercedes-Benz EVs from IAA Munich.

We start with the updated Silverado. We come down somewhere in the middle about the new ZR2 off-road-focused model. Chevy seems careful not to compare it against the Ford Raptor and Ram TRX. Although, the upgrades appear to make the truck a very capable off-roader. We can't know for sure until there's an opportunity to drive it.

We are much more positive about the interior updates that include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.4-inch infotainment screen for the LT trim level and above. The setup looks fantastic.

The range-topping 2022 Silverado High Country offers SuperCruise as an option. The tech even adapts to the extra weight when towing a trailer.

Looking back, we were maybe a bit too harsh about the new WRX. Although, our critiques are still valid. It switches to the Subaru Global Platform but somehow looks very, very similar to the current model. Also, the model adopts a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, rather than a 2.0-liter mill, but horsepower only increases to 271 hp from 268 hp. Torque remains at 258 pound-feet.

There's no doubt that this is plenty of power in the WRX. However, when a new generation of a vehicle arrives and has a larger engine, you'd expect a bigger increase in the powertrain numbers. As an example, the new Subaru BRZ goes to a 2.4-liter engine from a 2.0-liter mill. The output is now 228 hp (170 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm), versus 205 hp and 156 lb-ft from the older, smaller engine.

Finally, Clint Simone attended IAA Munich and told us about the Mercedes EVs there. The company debuted six of them. The EQB is a compact crossover. The EQE is a luxury sedan to slot below the EQS. The Mercedes-AMG EQS is a performance version of the electric sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS is a concept for a large, luxurious crossover. Finally, the EQG imagines an electric version of the G-Class.

