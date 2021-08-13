It's podcast time! This week we dedicate the whole show to the Lamborghini Countach. The first half of the episode is all about the new one. Then after reading some comments, we discuss the legacy of the original, and its place in supercar history.

The new Countach adopts a 6.5-liter V12 with electrical assistance making a total of 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts). During the show, Bruce says it's 789 hp, but that was incorrect.

This is power gets the supercar to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 8.6 seconds, and a top speed of 221 mph (340 kph).

The new Countach's design adopts the crisp lines from the early Countach LP400 model. It lacks the big wing and fender flares from the examples from the 1980s. The intakes at the top of the rear fenders even evoke Lambo's original concept for the model.

As Smith notes, rearward visibility appears to be nonexistent. However, there's a rear-facing camera that should make the Countach a little more driver-friendly in tight situations.

Lambo will make just 112 examples of the new Countach. The company isn't yet disclosing the pricing, but the speculation is that the cost is in excess of $1 million. Deliveries start in the first quarter of 2022.

While the new Countach is cool, there's no denying that the original is an icon. We also discuss some of its competitors at the time like the Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer. Finally, Smith and I pick our favorite supercars from the 1980s.

