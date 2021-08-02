Enter now for your chance to win this beast: a 1971 Chevy Corvette LS6 Big-Block, one of only 188 ever produced. This is perhaps the pinnacle of the C3 generation of Corvette, and winning it comes with $42,000 extra to pay for taxes. Donate at least $25 to enter and we'll double your entries automatically, with your donation going to a worthy group of children's and veterans' charities.

There's nothing better than the Big-Block, and the LS7 version in this Corvette offers a monstrous 7.4 liters of displacement and is factory rated at 425 horsepower. But wink, wink – we all know this engine was underrated from the factory and was likely making way more power.

This Corvette has survived the ages with original documentation for the engine and build sheet. It came from the factory with a four-speed manual transmission, War Bonnet Yellow paint over a black interior, and power windows – what luxury for 1971!

This is one of the holy grails of collector Corvettes and will win you trophies on Day 1. It's already started, having scored the National Corvette Restorers' Society Top Flight Award. It's not just a show car, it's an investment that only costs you a donation to some worthy charities for a chance to own.

Entering, as always, is easy! Click here and donate a minimum of $25 to receive double entries automatically. Extra entries means a better chance this Corvette Big-Block will call your garage home one day. Enter now!

