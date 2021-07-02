You'll also receive $10,000 cash to help pay for taxes.

Behold one of the best giveaways we've ever brought you: a sinfully gorgeous 1969 Chevy Camaro Super Sport. If you're dying to have a classic in your garage, this is the one. Enter now with your donation for a chance to win this early Camaro SS. The prize package also includes an extra $10,000 cash to help pay for taxes. If you enter now using promo code VJ0721A, we'll even double your entry tickets for donations over $25. 

Check the images in the gallery and you'll see this '69 has been painstakingly restored to mint condition, including over $20,000 of engine performance upgrades, show-quality paint, and a completely redone interior. It even has the rare and sought after red-on-red combo featuring a Garnet Red exterior and Medium Red interior.

We even have the original sticker for this car, which reveals it was purchased in Lexington, North Carolina for the princely sum (at the time) of $3,362.10. The options included $311.75 for the SS Equipment Package, $84.30 for the black vinyl roof cover, and $61.10 for an AM push-button radio, and $35.85 for 15-inch rally wheels. Back then, the destination charge was only $76.75 – can you imagine?!?!

Entering to win this magnificent classic couldn't be simpler, or more rewarding. Our partner Dream Giveaway works with a vetted selection of worthy children's and veterans charity. Your donation earns you entry tickets, and donations over $25 automatically receive double the amount of entry tickets with promo code VJ0721A. Enter now for the chance to make this classic Camaro yours!

