It's podcast time! Like last week, we're trying a format where the first segment of the show focuses on news, and the second part is a more free-form discussion about a topic, in this case flying cars.

We saw the first teaser for the next-gen Subaru WRX this week. The image didn't show much, and what we were able to see wasn't very promising. The new model looks a whole lot like the current one.

The good news is that under the hood we are expecting a version of the FA24 turbocharged engine from the Ascent, and the powerplant should have at least 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT debuted this week as the top performer in the crossover's lineup. It packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 631 horsepower (471 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters). There's also a faster-shifting gearbox and a revised suspension.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT (2021)

67 Photos

While the specs are impressive, Smith and I balk at the base price of $180,800 (plus a $1,350 destination charge). Even if you want a high-performance vehicle that still offers utility, there are a lot of other tantalizing choices at that price or less.

We also discuss the wild project that involves installing a 27-liter V12 Rolls-Royce tank engine into a Ford Crown Victoria. Smith and I love the insanity of the undertaking and the engineering necessary to make it happen.

The last bit of news we discuss is the Beauer camper that can expand to be three times its size. The idea is fascinating.

Gallery: AirCar

50 Photos

Our second segment is a long list of complaints about the modern definition of the flying car. Vehicles like the Airspeeder, Hyundai PAV and PBV, and Toyota's machine should not be called flying cars in our opinion because there is nothing automotive about them. These things are exclusively for flight and could not drive down the highway.

This doesn't mean flying cars can't exist, but you're never going to have the dream of being stuck in traffic and taking off to get away. For example, the Klein Vision Air Car can transition from being a road car to an aircraft. After some early issues like a crash on a test flight, the Aeromobil is supposed to be complete soon.

Follow Us On Our New YouTube Channel

Our audience is growing! That means it's time for Rambling About Cars to move to a brand new YouTube channel. Motor1 Podcasts is now the place to find all Motor1.com podcasts, meaning you'll be able to easily find new episodes every week. In addition, all previous RAC episodes are there, so please like and follow our new channel. Fresh episodes drop every Friday and you never know when the Chris's might do something crazy like down a shot of hot sauce. You really don't want to miss that.

Rambling About Cars Episode 27 Preview:

Motor1.com Global Managing Editor John Neff will join us to talk about a recent road trip he took. He covered over 1,000 miles in a 2021 Cadillac Escalade with Bluecruise.

Where To Listen

In addition to YouTube, you can still catch us on your favorite audio channel every Friday as always. You can find Rambling About Cars in a variety of places, notably Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you have a moment, please like, follow, and review because it exposes the show to more car crazy enthusiasts. And the more enthusiasts joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better.

As always, you can always reach out to us at podcast@motor1.com.