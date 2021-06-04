It's podcast time! Unfortunately, Chris Smith wasn't feeling well when we recorded the show. Instead, there's a fresh face on this episode because Motor1.com news writer Anthony Alaniz joins Chris Bruce to talk about some news and then spend imaginary money.

Toyota kept things interesting this week by making several North American debuts and announcing new special edition models. Among them, the new Toyota GR 86 had its premiere for the US market. None of the details changed from the original unveiling, but our team was able to get up close with the sporty coupe, including filming a video of it.

Toyota also confirmed plans to unveil the production version of the bZ4X electric crossover concept later this year, ahead of putting it on sale in 2022. We got to make a video with it, too.

To round out our trilogy of Toyota videos this week, we also got to check out the new Corolla Cross.

Toyota also announced special editions of the 4Runner, Supra, and two of them for the Tacoma.

A letter from a Rambling About Cars listener prompts the second segment of the show. We have an imaginary $1 million to fill our garage with vehicles. This turns out to be surprisingly difficult. Both Anthony and I are modest people. He picks vehicles like a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, a 1968 Ford Mustang, and a late-1980s Toyota Tercel wagon.

I picked some slightly more expensive machines like a Porsche 911 Turbo Exclusive Series and a TLC-modified Toyota Land Cruiser.

Rambling About Cars Episode 23 Preview:

Smith and I had brainstormed a discussion about the dwindling number of convertibles on the market, especially for affordable vehicles that a normal person could realistically own. These days SUVs like the new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are a more accessible way to enjoy a droptop.

Look for new episodes of Rambling About Cars every Friday. You can find the video version on YouTube and audio in a variety of places like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you have a moment, please like, follow, and review because it exposes the show to more people. And the more people joining us on this automotive odyssey, the better.